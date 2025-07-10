By Huma Ishfaq ⏐ 53 mins ago ⏐ Newspaper Icon Newspaper Icon 2 min read
Sngpl Issues Rs12 Million Gas Bill To Rawalpindi Citizen

A resident of Dhamial, Rawalpindi, was left stunned after receiving a gas bill amounting to Rs12 million from Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL), raising serious questions about billing errors and system oversight.

The individual, Raja Allah Ditta, a low-income citizen, said in a video statement that he had been unable to pay his bills for the past four months. However, he never expected a staggering demand of Rs1.2 crore, a figure he described as completely unaffordable.

Upon visiting the local SNGPL office to contest the bill, officials allegedly told him to pay the full amount.

The matter gained public attention following media reports. Responding to the outrage, an SNGPL spokesperson confirmed that the incident is being treated with urgency. A formal investigation has been initiated to determine whether a technical or clerical error led to the inflated bill.

The spokesperson assured that a revised bill will be issued once the inquiry is completed. He also emphasized the company’s commitment to customer service and transparency.

Huma Ishfaq

Sharing clear, practical insights on tech, lifestyle, and business. Always curious and eager to connect with readers.

