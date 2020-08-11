Now pay your SNGPL bills directly through Easypaisa

Easypaisa, Pakistan’s leading digital financial services platform, is now enabling 7 million Sui Northern Gas Pipeline Limited (SNGPL) customers to pay their monthly dues directly through the SNGPL App using their Easypaisa mobile account or through 150,000 Easypaisa agents across Pakistan. Easypaisa is the exclusive payment platform for one of the biggest utility companies in Pakistan and is allowing customers to enjoy hassle-free payments anytime, anywhere.

The Government of Pakistan is launching various initiatives to promote the use of digital payments and mobile wallets in the country. The Punjab Government recently slashed the sales tax on purchases made through debit or credit cards and now SNGPL has taken another step towards adopting digital payment methods with the integration of Easypaisa within its app. Mobile payment solutions have also become frequently used services in light of the precautionary measures recommended for COVID-19. Digital transactions significantly reduce the risks of spread and make it simpler as well as safer for customers to carry out regular financial activities.

Commenting on the development, M. Mudassar Aqil, CEO, Telenor Microfinance Bank/Easypaisa, said:

“App integration and partnerships are one of the most efficient ways to expand the sphere of digital payments in Pakistan. Through technology and collaboration with like-minded companies, Easypaisa aims to bring more convenience into the lives of Pakistanis. We are honored to become an exclusive payment platform for SNGPL and hope that this integration will open new opportunities for the promotion of digital payments across Pakistan.”

Easypaisa, through the power of collaboration and technology, is working effectively towards enhancing financial inclusion within the country. With simple onboarding processes, low costs and diverse features, the service empowers masses to make financial transactions in a simple, convenient, and a digitally secure manner.

