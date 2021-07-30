Sony Releases A Digital Camera For Vloggers

In recent news, Sony has updated its ZV lineup of digital cameras with a new model called the ZV E10 which now features interchangeable lenses for the camera.

The ZV E10 is a camera that is specifically built for vloggers with some additional features. The camera uses the same 24.2 MP APS-C which is seen with Sony’s Alpha series cameras. Moreover, it is capable of recording 4K videos at 30 FPS at a wide dynamic range with its S-Log2, S-Log3, and HLG profiles.

An update to this camera is that this camera consists of a single-hinged display that can flip out and turn the other way if you’re recording yourself. Moreover, this camera is specifically built for beginners who are looking to get into the vlogging scene as the camera features easy-to-use quick switch buttons which allow users to switch between different modes. In addition, the camera features proper ports for microphones and headphones while the micro-USB port has been replaced with a USB C port.

The ZV E10 will cost around $700 while it can go up to $800 with the additional kit and the power zoom lens. The camera comes in two colors i.e. Black and White.