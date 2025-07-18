Spotify Family Plan Now Includes Audiobook Access For All

In a major move to expand its content offerings, Spotify has officially added audiobooks to its Family Plan for the first time, giving each member 15 hours of listening time per month at no extra cost.

The update, announced this week, brings the audiobook perk to more than 200 million premium users globally who subscribe to the Family Plan. Until now, audiobook access was only available to Premium Individual and Duo subscribers.

How the New Audiobook Feature Works

Each person on the Family Plan will now receive:

15 hours of free audiobook listening per month

Access to Spotify’s full audiobook catalog, including bestsellers and classics

Option to buy more hours if needed

Family Plan members don’t share audiobook time. Each user gets their own 15 hour limit that resets monthly.

This update positions Spotify as a serious competitor to Amazon’s Audible, especially for families looking to consolidate their music, podcast, and audiobook services under one plan.

Why Spotify Is Doing This

Spotify CEO Daniel Ek has been vocal about turning Spotify into the “home of audio.” While music and podcasts are still core to the app, audiobooks are now emerging as a major revenue stream. Spotify first entered the audiobook space in late 2022 and has been steadily expanding the catalog since.

According to Spotify, audiobook engagement has surged over the past year. Adding audiobooks to the Family Plan allows more users, especially young listeners and parents, to explore books without leaving the platform.

Why It Matters

As competition heats up in the audio space, bundling audiobooks into popular subscription tiers could make Spotify the go-to app for everything from songs to bedtime stories.

For Spotify Family Plan users in Pakistan and globally, this means more value and variety, and for the company, it’s a step closer to audio dominance. However, Pakistani users will have to wait a while; Spotify does not have audiobooks available in the region.

While Spotify has expanded its audiobook offerings to several English-speaking markets, including the UK, Ireland, Australia, and New Zealand, Pakistan is not yet included in these expansions. It’s also worth noting that podcasts are currently unavailable in Pakistan as well.