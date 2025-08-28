Standard Chartered Pakistan has announced the 10 winners of its Women in Tech Accelerator Programme, awarding each startup Rs1 million to validate and grow their business plans. The initiative, run with VC firm Village Capital and INNOVentures Global, aims to boost women in tech startups across diverse industries.

The 10 selected ventures were chosen from a pool of 30 startups that took part in a five-day business acceleration bootcamp. According to the bank, the winners span sectors including women empowerment, edtech, mental health, wellness, climate innovations, and sustainable fashion.

Over the next eight weeks, the founders will receive structured mentorship and strategic guidance to refine their models, test assumptions, and prepare for scaling. With access to the validation grant, these women in tech startups are expected to strengthen their business ideas and create long-term impact.

Launched in 2019, the Women in Tech Accelerator has been a consistent platform for supporting female entrepreneurs with both funding and mentorship.

“Together, we are creating an ecosystem where women-led ventures can drive meaningful economic impact across Pakistan,” said Raeda Latif, Head of Corporate Affairs, Brand and Marketing at Standard Chartered Pakistan.

Women in Tech Accelerator Programme Finalists

Atfaal (Erum Sheheryar) : A children’s clothing brand empowering underprivileged women through skills training, sustainable textile production, and upcycled apparel.

: A children’s clothing brand empowering underprivileged women through skills training, sustainable textile production, and upcycled apparel. AZ CO (Asra Amin) : Pakistan’s first women-focused coworking movement offering safe workspaces, wellness, daycare, and AI-powered digital platforms.

: Pakistan’s first women-focused coworking movement offering safe workspaces, wellness, daycare, and AI-powered digital platforms. BizB (Sehrish Raza) : A re-commerce marketplace for preloved fashion, addressing overconsumption while empowering women as micro-entrepreneurs.

: A re-commerce marketplace for preloved fashion, addressing overconsumption while empowering women as micro-entrepreneurs. Calcix International (Noor Riaz & Fizza Munir) : Produces biodegradable limestone-based pellets to replace plastics and position Pakistan as a green leader.

: Produces biodegradable limestone-based pellets to replace plastics and position Pakistan as a green leader. Dakhlay (Sheharbano Zuhair) : A digital admissions platform simplifying university applications with deadline management, aid support, and mentorship.

: A digital admissions platform simplifying university applications with deadline management, aid support, and mentorship. Digital Superwomen (Nida S. Fahad & Tooba Syed) : A women-focused digital upskilling ecosystem powered by a 70,000-strong online community.

: A women-focused digital upskilling ecosystem powered by a 70,000-strong online community. FitHER (Dr. Shaista Khalid) : A health and wellness platform tailored for women’s physiology, offering affordable and personalized guidance.

: A health and wellness platform tailored for women’s physiology, offering affordable and personalized guidance. Ootein (Maria Ameer) : Pakistan’s first certified allergen-free food brand, making safe and affordable nutrition accessible nationwide.

: Pakistan’s first certified allergen-free food brand, making safe and affordable nutrition accessible nationwide. Soch Matters (Hiba Khan) : A digital mental health and career counselling platform providing confidential access to verified professionals.

: A digital mental health and career counselling platform providing confidential access to verified professionals. Yumkis Foods (Hira Mubeen): Produces nutrient-rich cereals for infants and toddlers to address nutrition and safety gaps in baby food.

By providing both financial and strategic backing, Standard Chartered aims to strengthen the ecosystem for women-led startups and encourage more women entrepreneurs to scale their ventures successfully.