By Manik Aftab ⏐ 4 hours ago ⏐ Newspaper Icon Newspaper Icon 2 min read
Sugar Price In Multan Sees Sharp Rise Amid Ongoing Crisis

The sugar price in Multan has surged significantly as the ongoing crisis continues to affect the grain and open markets.

According to details, the wholesale rate of sugar has jumped by Rs6 per kg, while open market prices have soared between Rs200 to Rs220 per kg. Meanwhile, in the grain market, sugar is now being sold at rates ranging from Rs170 to Rs176 per kg.

This steep increase has caused frustration among local residents, who believe the government has failed to regulate the pricing effectively. The administration’s inability to enforce official rates has led to unchecked price hikes and increased black marketing.

Citizens have voiced serious concerns about the sugar price in Multan and called on the government to take immediate and strict action to stabilize rates and curb profiteering.

Manik Aftab

Sharing clear, practical insights on tech, lifestyle, and business. Always curious and eager to connect with readers.

