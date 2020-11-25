Supercar Startup Naran Automotive teases GT3-inspired 1,034 HP Hyper-Coupe

Supercar startup Naran Automotive unveiled a new front-mid-engined hypercar over the last summer. They have now released pictures of the four-seater hyper-coupe and have announced the launch date for 2022.

Powered by a 5.0-liter twin-turbo V8 engine, ‘The Naran’ will supposedly have a 0-60 speed of under 2.3 seconds. Naran Automotive has also said that they will only be making 49 unites of the supercar; all of them will be manufactured in Germany.

Each car will be tailor-made according to its owner’s personal requirements. Owners will also get their own bespoke model name.

The Naran was designed by Jowyn Wong, founder of Wyn Design. Mr Wong was also responsible for the design of the Apollo IE and De Tomaso P72.

Theoretically, The Naran will go from 0 to 60 mph in under 2.3 seconds and 0 to a 100 in 4.56 seconds.

The car will feature an all-wheel drive system with the option to shift to rear-wheel, should the driver want to. It will also have a double-wishbone suspension system with adjustable front and rear anti-roll bars, a race-grade hydraulic steering rack and adjustable damping system, carbon ceramic brakes, and spherical bearings for better steering feel and precision.

Ameerh Naran, the Indian-Zimbabwean entrepreneur and founder of Naran Automotive, has always dreamed of, ‘creating a performance vehicle brand and portfolio.’ He has been wanting to create his own automotive product since the age of four and has also raced in several single-seater championships in his youth. Mr Naran built Vimana Private Jets, a luxury private jets company, and has now brought Naran Automotive into focus. He aims to deliver unique cars to the luxury car enthusiasts around the world.

“I want to produce the most thrilling and beautiful cars in existence. I see Naran being the pinnacle hyper-car manufacturer and [us] being seen as creators of more high-performance art than vehicles. So making the world more beautiful and making people smile, which is the effect I want to achieve of the person behind the wheel as well as the people who see the car. That’s the ultimate [goal] and if that’s what our focus is on, its an exciting place to be in the world.” – Ameerh Naran.

