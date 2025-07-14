Suzuki Alto Sales Skyrocket 179 In June 2025

Pakistan’s auto market showed signs of recovery in June 2025, with the Suzuki Alto recording a notable 179% increase in sales compared to the previous month, according to the latest data from the Pakistan Automotive Manufacturers Association (PAMA).

Pakistan Suzuki Motor Company (PSMC) has staged a strong recovery, with 9,497 Alto units sold in June, compared to 3,409 units in May. That’s not just a massive month-on-month boost, but also a 29% year-on-year increase from June 2024, when 4,352 units were sold.

Suzuki’s Overall Sales Jump

Suzuki’s total car sales in June hit 13,217 units, representing a 139% surge from May’s 5,519 units. Here’s a breakdown of PSMC’s June performance:

Alto: 9,497 units

Cultus: 523 units

Wagon R: 153 units

Swift: 1,784 units

Ravi: 579 units

Every: 681 units

This exceptional performance underscores Suzuki’s dominance in the affordable and entry-level segment.

The overall car market in Pakistan also saw a lift. Total car sales in June reached 21,773 units, a 47% increase compared to May’s 14,786 units. Year-on-year, that’s a 64% rise over June 2024.

So far in FY25 (first 11 months), cumulative sales have touched 148,023 units, reflecting strong consumer sentiment despite economic challenges.

Automaker Showdown

While Suzuki soared, other automakers saw mixed results:

Toyota Pakistan : Down 24% (3,687 units in June vs. 4,829 in May) Corolla, Yaris, Cross: 2,902 units Fortuner & IMVs: 785 units

: Down 24% (3,687 units in June vs. 4,829 in May)

Honda Atlas: Down 10% (1,808 vs. 2,005) City & Civic: 1,710 units BR-V & HR-V: 98 units

Down 10% (1,808 vs. 2,005)

Hyundai Nishat: Up 11% (1,457 vs. 1,307) Elantra: 275, Sonata: 100, Porter: 302, Tucson: 664, Santa Fe: 136



Sazgar Engineering (SAZEW): Up 47% (1,349 vs. 919) Haval: 1,337 units, BAIC: 12 units

Up 47% (1,349 vs. 919)

(Note: Kia, Changan, MG, and Proton data were not included.)

With Suzuki Alto’s explosive growth in June 2025, the compact hatchback is once again cementing its position as Pakistan’s top-selling vehicle. Analysts suggest that if macroeconomic conditions continue to stabilize, this upward sales trend could be sustained, boosting both consumer access and industry health.