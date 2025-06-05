Suzuki Every Offers Feature Packed Comfort With 0 Mark Up

Pak Suzuki is making headlines with an irresistible offer for buyers looking for a reliable, fuel-efficient, and feature-packed MPV. The company is now offering the Suzuki Every with 0% markup for one year, along with other benefits, under a special limited-time promotion.







Pak Suzuki’s latest financing plan comes with a range of perks:

0% Mark-Up for 1 Year: Buyers can finance their vehicle without paying any additional markup, reducing overall costs significantly.

5% Insurance Rate: Among the most competitive in the market, making ownership worry-free and affordable.

Priority Delivery: Get your EVERY MPV faster with expedited delivery, skipping the usual long wait.

The offer includes a flexible 3-year installment option, helping customers manage their budget better and avoid heavy upfront costs.

The Suzuki Every comes equipped with a DOHC 12-valve 660cc VVT engine, delivering 43 hp at 5700 RPM and 58Nm of torque at 3700 RPM, paired with a 5-speed manual transmission for a smooth drive.







Comfort Meets Functionality

The Suzuki Every is thoughtfully designed to meet both personal and commercial needs, offering a perfect balance of comfort and practicality. It features multi-reflector halogen headlights with manual adjustment, along with sliding doors that provide easy access for passengers.

In the top variant, buyers can enjoy keyless entry and front auto windows for added convenience. The interior stands out with a stylish two-tone finish available in elegant shades of dark/light grey or black/dark grey. Comfort features include single-zone air conditioning, fabric-covered seats, and folding rear seats to maximize space.

The top variant includes a modern infotainment system with USB, SD card slot, radio, Bluetooth, FM, AUX, and fast charging. It also features two front speakers and two cup holders. The front seats are 4-way adjustable, and the passenger seat folds down. A spare tyre is also included, ready for any journey.

This offer applies only to CKD variants and is subject to stock availability and financing approval. With a feature-rich design and a smart financing package, the Suzuki Every is ready to meet the needs of first-time buyers, families, and fleet owners alike.

Visit your nearest Suzuki dealership to learn more and take advantage of this deal, “made for everyone, ready for everything.“