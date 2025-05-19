Swedish Firm Vopy to Launch Services for Pakistani Freelancers

Swedish firm Vopy has announced to launch its services for Pakistani freelancers after securing a verbal order from a major digital bank in the country. The initiative is aimed at streamlining cross-border payments for IT consultants working with European and UK-based companies.







Vopy, a portfolio company under Swedish investment group Front Ventures, has announced a verbal agreement with a major digital bank in Pakistan to provide its freelance payment service, marking a strategic entry into one of the world’s most active freelance markets.

“The order comes from one of the major digital banks that Vopy’s management team visited in Pakistan, where the client wishes to launch the services as soon as possible,” the company stated in an official press release issued Monday.

The service is tailored for Pakistani freelance consultants—primarily in the IT sector—who undertake assignments for businesses based in Europe and the UK. “Our customer in Pakistan is keen to launch this service quickly,” said Sven Hattenhauer, CEO of Vopy AB. “They have requested exclusive rights to the service, which we have agreed to, resulting in higher remuneration for us.”

Vopy Plans to Begin Operations in Pakistan without Delay

Vopy has provided a cooperation agreement that is expected to be signed shortly. Once finalized, the company plans to begin operations without delay. Hattenhauer expressed enthusiasm about the collaboration, saying, “We are happy and honoured by this collaboration. We look forward to delivering an exciting service to a new target group, also with higher margins than our other offerings.”







The freelance market in Pakistan sees payment volumes of around $4 billion annually. Vopy’s local partner already provides services to freelance consultants and is expanding rapidly, yet lacks a cost-effective and fast invoicing solution—something Vopy aims to fix.

Under the arrangement, Vopy will offer each Pakistani freelancer a personal European virtual IBAN account. This account enables European clients to make seamless payments without the complexities typically associated with international transfers to Pakistan.

Instead of wiring money directly to Pakistan, European clients can transfer funds to the freelancer’s virtual IBAN account. Once received, the payments are instantly routed to local Pakistani bank accounts—often within seconds.

Additionally, the cost for Pakistani freelancers to receive payments via Vopy’s platform is significantly lower than current market alternatives. “Thanks to this process, the freelance consultant increases his competitiveness by being able to offer his clients a very convenient payment option,” the company noted.

With the Swedish firm Vopy set to launch services for Pakistani freelancers soon, the collaboration signals a new era of smoother, faster, and more affordable international payments for the country’s growing freelance workforce.