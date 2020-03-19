swvl announced safety measures for their riders and drivers

Our sole purpose will always be to provide our riders with a safe, reliable and comfortable daily commute. As part of the community, we are committed to maintain our part as a reliable commute to those in need while doing our best to ensure their safety, protection, and peace of mind.

As a first step, we collaborated with the transportation government officials to spread the required awareness about COVID-19’s prevention among our in-bus riders, and we will keep assessing the situation closely with the relevant authorities to take any other necessary measures. Currently, we are providing our captains with the needed disinfectants and required training to keep all our bus seats clean before and after each ride. Plus, we activated an open windows policy to ensure the required fresh air ventilation and lowered the seating capacity to make sure our riders can get the required personal space.

Nevertheless, we request our riders to help us maintain a safe commute by trying as much as they can to clean their hands frequently and keep the required personal space.

We urge our riders to leave their home for necessary purposes only, and if they do, they will always find us as their safe reliable commute.

We wish you and your family safety and well-being.

Stay safe.

