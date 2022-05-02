Systems Limited and 1LINK join hands for setting up its Business Intelligence Platform

Mr. Asif Peer, CEO and Managing Director at Systems Limited, and Mr. Najeeb Agrawalla, CEO at 1LINK, joined hands to accelerate business transformation efforts through informed data-driven technology, contributing to the vision of ‘Digital Pakistan’.

The signing ceremony was held in the presence of the senior management from Systems Limited and 1LINK including Mr. Asif Peer, Chief Executive Officer & Managing Director, Systems Limited, Mr. Azimullah Khan, Chief Information Officer, Mr. Syed Suleman Hasan, Chief Risk Officer, Mr. Muhammad Shahzeb, AGM Risk, Strategy and Corporate Affairs, Mr. Muhammad Zahid, Senior Manager, Data, SQA & Development. Senior executive from Systems Limited who were present at the signing agreement included Mr. Sarfaraz Paracha, VP Client Engagement & Sales, Mr. Sohail Chaudhry, Data & Analytics Growth Leader BFSI, and Mr. Syed Asad Ali Naqvi, AVP Sales.

This handshake symbolizes Systems Limited’s collaboration with 1LINK to help internal and external stakeholders, which now spans over 37 commercial and microfinance banks, 1,400+ billers, 13 affiliate members, 08 aggregators and 10+ non-banking bill initiators. 1LINK key payment products and services to these entities include 1IBFT, Bill Payment Services, Sohni Dharti Remittance Program, Shared ATM Network, Open APIs, Fraud Risk Management and Dispute Resolution Services.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Asif Peer, CEO & Managing Director Systems Limited said, “The Business Intelligence platform will empower 1LINK to leverage financial data smartly and meet long-term transformation goals, spearheading industry growth for stakeholders and investors alike. We look forward to a tremendous partnership and future together.”

Extending his views on this partnership, Mr. Agrawalla remarked “Data in the 21st Century is an immensely untapped asset of Pakistan. For an institution like 1LINK, which strives on interoperability and facilitates payments for the financial industry of Pakistan, the business intelligence (BI) platform will help in operational and strategic decision making. BI will enable us to have deeper business insights that can help 1LINK and its members create new products and services required by the industry. We look forward to receiving an invaluable contribution from Systems Ltd. as our BI consultants and implementation partners”.

This technology centered project will assist 1LINK in making make more efficient, data-driven, and informed decisions to enable actionable insights for the entire eco-system, creating better customer engagement and digital acceleration in Pakistan’s financial sector. Through this data analytics platform, 1LINK aims to structure its information in data marts and eventually integrate the multifaceted dynamics of each of its partners network as well as stakeholders into one centralized payment analytical platform.

About Systems Limited

Systems Limited is Pakistan’s global technology powerhouse that holds the distinction of being the country’s first-ever software services company. Since 1977, Systems Limited has stayed at the leading edge of innovation to deliver the promise of digital technology to a wide array of industry verticals both locally and internationally. The company’s key strategic partnerships with the world’s leading technology providers allow it to deliver unmatched technological capabilities that enable enterprises to drive and sustain long-term growth. With a long list of awards and achievements, including two back-to-back Forbes Asia Best Under a Billion accolades, Systems Limited has established itself as a true leader in technological innovation and Pakistan’s most decorated IT organization.

The company has maintained a continuous trajectory of growth this year with many awards & accolades that speak volumes about its accomplishments. The company won the first-ever LCCI President’s IT Award, earned a place among the global top 1% of Microsoft Technology Partners in their 2020/2021 Business Applications Inner Circle, and became Pakistan’s first IT company to reach Rs.100 billion in market capitalization. For more information, visit: https://www.systemsltd.com/

About 1LINK (Pvt) Limited

1LINK (Pvt) Limited, owned by a consortium of 11 banks, is the country’s 1st PSO/PSP and largest switch and payment system, providing a host of valuable online banking services like ATM switching, Bills Payment, Inter Bank Funds Transfer, Fraud Risk Management, Switch Dispute Resolution, International Payment Schemes, PayPak – Domestic Payment Scheme, etc. For more information visit: www.1link.net.pk