Systems Limited opens up new office in Islamabad

Pakistani IT services giant Systems Limited has opened up a new office in Islamabad. According to the company’s website, the development has been motivated by the need to “cater to the high volume of business coming in from Pakistan’s capital city”.

Vice President TechVista Systems Nadeem Yousaf shared the news on LinkedIn and provided a glimpse of what appears to be the main lobby. Located in the G-11 sector of Islamabad, the office has been described as a fully functional commercial office with a dining area for the employees, offices for executives, a conference room, workstations, and huddle rooms.

Having witnessed continued growth and expansion of its business and operations both locally and internationally, Systems Limited is now looking to bolster its presence and strength as a provider of IT and BPO services by opening up a new office in the capital city.

The company has its main campus in Lahore, as well as a purpose-built facility in Karachi. It recently expanded its BPO services coverage to Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa as well.

As a result of the surge in demand for digital services across the world over the past few years, the company has found itself growing and evolving sustainably. Opening up a brand new office is indicative of the company’s continued efforts towards expansion.

Founded in 1977, Systems Limited is a leading global technology and business process outsourcing service provider, delivering innovative business solutions and technology-led BPO services. With over 4,000 employees globally, Systems Limited helps its customers around the world maximize their IT investments and creates specialized solutions that drive business results. These solutions leverage deep technical skills, domain expertise, products, frameworks, accelerators, and industry best practices that offer customer’s substantial competitive advantage.

The company was recently honored by the Pakistan Software Board (PSEB) as the Top IT Exporter for 2019.