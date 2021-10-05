Systems Limited secures two wins in Asia Money 2021 in “Most Outstanding Company” category

Systems Limited is making a grand impact through its premier technological services, as the company has won the 2021 Poll of Asia’s Outstanding Companies by Asia Money. This makes Systems Limited the only IT company from Pakistan on the list, Systems Limited has won the accolade in two categories, namely Outstanding Company in Small/Mid-Caps and Technology Hardware & Equipment. The announcement came just within a week of Systems Limited’s historic inclusion in Forbes Asia’s Best Under A Billion list for the second year in a row.

The Asia’s Outstanding Companies Poll is a benchmark award that honors companies in Asia that have excelled in areas such as financial performance, management team excellence, investor relations, and CSR initiatives. The 2021 poll received over 5,787 votes for publicly listed companies across 13 markets in Asia. The results recognize 191 companies as being the most outstanding in their respective sectors and markets.

Mr. Aezaz Hussain, Founder & Chairman of Systems Limited, on this occasion said, “Being among Asia’s high-achieving companies is nothing short of amazing. This recognition highlights our drive to continue the pursuit of excellence. I’m immensely proud of the way the entire management team and the Board of Directors of Systems spearhead these breakthroughs.”

CEO & Managing Director Mr. Asif Peer expressed his delight by saying, “I’m truly grateful for this win which is a testimony of our hard work, passion, and commitment towards our teams, customers, and partners. This is an inflection point for us and I’m positive we will continue to face all the challenges head-on and set new records with our growth mindset.”

With less than three months to end 2021 and back-to-back achievements under the belt, the top-tier leadership of Systems Limited stands humble yet confident about the company’s continued growth fueled by the dedication of its teams and support of its partners and stakeholders.