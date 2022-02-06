News, Technology

Systems Limited subsidiary Systems Ventures makes equity investment in JOMO

Systems Limited has made a strategic investment in JOMO through its subsidiary Systems Ventures. This investment accents how Systems Ventures aspires to amplify digital innovation and support Pakistani businesses that steer positive economic disruption.

JOMO has one of the leading and progressive eCommerce business models, and its excellence-guaranteed business framework played a momentous role in its rapid growth and set it apart from other key players. Systems Ventures is also excited to share the Board of Director’s table with leading names such as The Services Group, Sapphire Group, etc.

Asif Peer, CEO of Systems Limited, expressed,

“We are gratified to strategically invest in JOMO, Pakistan’s fastest-growing fashion eCommerce company. With seamless last-mile delivery and uniquely positioned ‘Try before you buy’ excellence model, JOMO has firmly positioned itself as a leading eCommerce brand in the fashion ecosystem. As a technology partner and strategic investor, we are convinced that JOMO will be a trendsetter for other eCommerce ecosystem in Pakistan.”

Highly satisfied with the equity investment, Ali Khan-Bajauri, Cofounder and CEO of JOMO, shared,

“We are delighted to have a leading, global technology partner and investor like Systems on board. Systems investment closes our first round of private funding. Before reaching out to Venture Capital (VC) seed funding, we at JOMO wanted to choose the right specialists to fully enable us to create gold standards in technology, data, brand building, beauty, and fashion.”

“We are super excited to announce that with the addition of Systems, we have all the right partners now sitting around the table to help propel JOMO become a truly Global Pakistani eCommerce company,” he further added.

This significant investment diversifies Systems Ventures’ investment portfolio and advances the goal of building a digital-centric marketplace. The company also aims to supplement the economic well-being of Pakistan by creating more job opportunities.

