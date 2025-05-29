Teaching Jobs in Qatar for Pakistani Nationals — Details Inside

DOHA: The Overseas Employment Corporation (OEC), working under Pakistan’s Ministry of Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development, has announced multiple teaching jobs in Qatar for Pakistani nationals. These positions are being offered on behalf of a well-established client seeking qualified education professionals.







The official advertisement, issued on May 27, 2025, outlines roles, salaries, experience criteria, and employment benefits for selected candidates. Interested individuals are encouraged to apply online via the OEC portal.

Available Teaching Jobs in Qatar for Pakistani Nationals

English Teacher – Secondary (IGCSE):

Education: A 2-year Bachelor’s with a Master’s or a 4-year Bachelor’s in the relevant subject.

Experience: 3–5 years in a reputed school, preferably British Curriculum.

Openings: 2 vacancies.

Global Citizenship (Social Studies) Teacher – Primary:

Education: Same as above.

Experience: 3–5 years in a recognized institution. Relevant degrees include Sociology, Geography, History, or Urban Planning.

Openings: 1 vacancy.

Kindergarten/Homeroom Teacher:

Education: A 2-year Bachelor’s with a Master’s or a 4-year Bachelor’s.

Experience: 3–5 years, preferably with a Montessori Diploma.

Openings: 2 vacancies.

Salary and Benefits Overview

For teaching jobs in Qatar for Pakistani nationals, the salary structure is competitive:

Primary Teachers : Up to 4700 QAR (Master’s), 4300 QAR (Bachelor’s).

: Up to 4700 QAR (Master’s), 4300 QAR (Bachelor’s). Secondary Teachers : Up to 4900 QAR (Master’s), 4500 QAR (Bachelor’s).

: Up to 4900 QAR (Master’s), 4500 QAR (Bachelor’s). Kindergarten Teachers: Up to 4500 QAR (Master’s), 4100 QAR (Bachelor’s).

Additional benefits include:







Shared villa accommodation for female staff.

700 QAR monthly housing allowance for male bachelor teachers.

Return airfare every two years.

Paid summer vacation (conditions apply).

Free medical coverage.

End-of-service gratuity after one year.

School transportation from residence.

Candidates must complete a 3-month probationary period, which may be extended. All travel and processing expenses are the responsibility of the selected applicants.

How to Apply for OEC Teaching Jobs

Interested applicants must submit an application through the OEC portal. A non-refundable bank challan of Rs500 is required at the time of submission.

For queries, applicants can contact the OEC Helpdesk at 0311-0011-632 or email helpdesk@oec.gov.pk.