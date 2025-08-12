By Sponsored ⏐ 50 mins ago ⏐ Newspaper Icon Newspaper Icon 2 min read
Naseem Shah

TECNO has officially announced that Pakistan’s star fast bowler Naseem Shah will continue as the brand ambassador for its popular Spark 40 Series on August 12, 2025.

 

Known for his passion, determination, and youthful energy, Naseem Shah perfectly reflects the spirit of TECNO’s Spark series, bold, inspiring, and committed to excellence. Just as cricket fans admire Naseem for his dedication and fearless performances, young Pakistani consumers have embraced the Spark series for its innovative features, stylish designs, and exceptional value for money.

Tecno

Carefully designed for the youth of Pakistan who seek both innovation and style, the Spark 40 Series features an ultra-slim and lightweight design for all-day comfort. The addition of 30W Magnetic Wireless Charging introduces a new level of convenience, offering fast, cable-free charging that fits seamlessly into modern lifestyles.

Spark 40 Series

At its core is the world’s first MediaTek Helio G200 processor, delivering outstanding speed, efficiency, and smooth multitasking for gaming, streaming, and productivity. This performance is complemented by a 144 Hz Ultra Bright 3D AMOLED Display with an impressive 4500-nit peak brightness, ensuring vibrant colors and fluid visuals even under direct sunlight.

Over the years, the Spark series has become one of the most loved smartphone ranges among Pakistan’s youth by offering advanced technology at accessible prices. With the upcoming Spark 40 Series, TECNO continues its mission to empower young users with smartphones that enhance productivity, inspire creativity, and elevate everyday life.

The official launch of the TECNO Spark 40 Series will take place on 15th August 2025. Stay tuned for more details on how TECNO is set to redefine the mid-range smartphone experience.

Sponsored

Sharing clear, practical insights on tech, lifestyle, and business. Always curious and eager to connect with readers.

