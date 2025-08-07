TECNO is reportedly preparing to launch its latest budget-friendly smartphone lineup in Pakistan with the upcoming Spark 40 series. According to market sources, it is expected to be released on August 15. The series will include Spark 40 Pro and Spark 40 Pro+, offering a unique combination of premium design, upgraded hardware, and innovative features at an affordable price. From slim aesthetics to potential magnetic wireless charging and a brand-new MediaTek Helio G200 processor, the Spark 40 series could set a new standard for entry-level smartphones in Pakistan. The leaked details suggest that TECNO is aiming to attract young users looking for performance and style without spending too much.

Leaked renders highlight a sleek, lightweight design, showing TECNO’s renewed focus on comfort and visual appeal. The phones are expected to feel premium in hand, making them attractive to style-conscious users.

The Spark 40 series may also debut magnetic wireless charging, a rare feature in this price range. If confirmed, it would be a major upgrade. Fast wired charging is also expected, though exact figures haven’t been revealed.

Another major feature is the rumored MediaTek Helio G200 chip, possibly launching for the first time in this series. This new processor is designed to improve speed, efficiency, and multitasking, making it ideal for daily use, gaming, and media. Reports also mention an AMOLED display with high brightness and refresh rate. This would enhance the user experience across apps, videos, and social media scrolling.

Overall, the Spark 40 series looks promising for users who want strong specs, good design, and modern features, all at a competitive price. With TECNO’s focus on value, the new series could become a top choice in Pakistan’s growing budget smartphone market.