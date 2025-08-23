By Zohaib Shah ⏐ 2 hours ago ⏐ Newspaper Icon Newspaper Icon 2 min read
Tecno Spark

Tecno first showcased its ultra-thin Spark Slim concept phone at MWC in February, drawing attention with its 5.75 mm design. The company positioned the device as a competitor to Samsung’s Galaxy S25 Edge and Apple’s rumored iPhone 17 Air.

However, while Samsung has already launched its sleek flagship, Tecno’s much-anticipated model is still missing from the market.

Tecno Spark Slim

A new leak now claims the Spark Slim will measure 5.95 mm, slightly thicker than the original concept. It is expected to feature a 6.78-inch AMOLED display with a smooth 144 Hz refresh rate. On the back, the phone may include a 50MP main camera, supported by a 5,200mAh battery.

Tecno is also rumored to offer the device in multiple color options, expanding its appeal for global markets. More details are likely to emerge soon, as the brand prepares for an official launch.

Zohaib Shah

Tech writer passionate about the latest gadgets, AI, and digital trends. Sharing clear insights to help readers stay informed and ahead.

