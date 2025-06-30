Tesla V4 Superchargers Go Live In China

Tesla V4 superchargers in China are now officially up and running, marking a major milestone for the U.S. automaker’s expansion into the world’s largest electric vehicle market. This rollout is not just for Tesla owners as other EV drivers will also soon benefit.

Tesla announced on Monday that its first fleet of V4 superchargers has gone live in China. These high-speed chargers currently cover key regions, including Shanghai, Chongqing, Gansu, and Zhejiang provinces. With this move, Tesla aims to strengthen its infrastructure and serve the soaring demand for electric vehicles across the country.

But the company isn’t stopping there. Tesla V4 superchargers in China will gradually roll out to Beijing, Guangdong province, and several other localities. This phased expansion is set to significantly boost charging convenience for countless EV users.

Tesla V4 Superchargers will be Open to Other EV Brands

In a move that underscores Tesla’s evolving strategy, the new V4 superchargers won’t be exclusive to Tesla vehicles. According to the company, these charging stations will also welcome other electric vehicle brands. This decision could reshape China’s EV charging ecosystem by offering more flexibility to drivers of various makes.

Industry experts believe this strategy will help Tesla tap into a broader market, attract new customers, and encourage smoother adoption of electric vehicles. It also reflects a growing trend where automakers look beyond proprietary systems to support wider EV growth.

Tesla superchargers in China symbolize more than just additional charging points. They represent a critical step toward creating a unified, accessible network for all EV drivers. By opening these stations to other brands, Tesla is effectively helping reduce range anxiety and pushing the entire industry forward.

For consumers, it means easier long-distance travel, less waiting time, and more charging options—benefits that could accelerate the shift from traditional fuel to electric power across China.