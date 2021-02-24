TEVTA signs MoU with Foodpanda to launch virtual kitchen for its students

Technical Education and Vocational Training Authority (TEVTA) will soon be starting virtual kitchen program for its graduates of culinary and food courses which would provide job opportunities to 5000 students, as they would be able to earn money through Foodpanda mobile app.

This was announced by TEVTA’s Chairperson Ali Salman Siddique who was addressing the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signing ceremony with Foodpanda, the popular online food and grocery delivery platform, at TEVTA Secretariat.

Signed an MoU with @foodpanda_pk CEO Nauman Sikandar Mirza today to provide Culinary & Cooking Graduates Economic Prospects by Connecting them with Foodpanda Home-chef Kitchen Program to Ensure Economic Prospects as per TEVTA Vision 2023. pic.twitter.com/jeGSesjcch — Ali Salman Siddique (@AliSalmanPTI) February 23, 2021

CEO Foodpanda Noman Sikandar and COO TEVTA Akhtar Abbas Bharwana were also present on occasion.

Salman said that the TEVTA is trying to focus on its new vision of provision of demand-driven coerces along with economic opportunities.

“TEVTA was providing its students with an opportunity to be part of Foodpanda through this program. By becoming part of this program, our students would be able to earn money by preparing food while being at their homes through Foodpanda,” he added.

The collaboration between the two parties would also help to enhance the entrepreneurship culture in the province, as Salman said that the step was part of Digital TEVTA as students while using the mobile app Foodpanda would be able to take orders for food preparation.

Meanwhile, Sikandar said that the company was already working with 4000 home chefs and they were generating PKR30 million.