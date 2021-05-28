The First MG HS Moves Off The Assembly Line In Pakistan

In recent news, one of Pakistan’s locally assembled electric vehicles i.e. the MG HS SUV has just gone off the assembly line in Lahore. This was first announced by Javed Afridi who even showed images of the vehicle being assembled.

ALHAMDULILAH FIRST LOCALLY 🇵🇰 PRODUCED MG CAR ON THE WHEELS NOW. pic.twitter.com/OFvWaGKKpI — Javed Afridi (@JAfridi10) May 26, 2021

This is a huge benefit for the company in MG in general as there won’t be any delivery delays or shortfalls. Moreover, the company is further focused on adding new vehicles to its current lineup.

Javed Afridi mentioned in his talks with the international media that how production facilities will be equipped with tools, machinery, and manpower in order to ensure quality electric vehicles are assembled locally instead of depending upon any export. This further extended to the company’s plan to assemble certain vehicles that are right-handed.

The lineup will include three more vehicles one of them being a family car available at an affordable rate. All in all, it seems the future of EV’s is very bright in Pakistan and more advancements in regards to this are expected in the country soon.