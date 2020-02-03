The Startup Gen: Pakistan’s First Ever Digital Reality Show

Pakistan’s First Digital Reality Show for Startups – The StartUp Gen has started and it has something really unique to offer. The Centrum Media in collaboration with Friedrich Naumann Foundation announced, The StartUp Gen.

The StartUp Gen is a perfect blend of two very different but interesting worlds, one is entrepreneurial and the other one is reality TV. Entrepreneurial culture in Pakistan is currently at boom. Hundreds of startups from all around the country applied for the show and only 25 startups are shortlisted in the initial shortlisting. All these startups will have an opportunity to pitch their ideas in front of the panel. Out of those shortlisted startups, only the best startups will get an opportunity to travel to Islamabad for a rigorous week-long competition.

The StartUp Gen will not only provide these startups a lifetime opportunity but it will also share a complete journey of each startup and the challenges they have faced to achieve success. This will encourage others who own a startup and are currently facing issues. The aim of StartUp Gen is to provide startups with the right support, training, and mentorship to overcome the challenges of their startup.

In the judge’s panel, we have some of the top experts of the industry.

Faizan Laghari – Chief Rnnr at Rnnr | Founder at Happening PK

Madiha Parvez – Head Corporate Innovation | Telenor Pakistan

Syed Azfar Hussain – Program Manager | NIC Karachi

Hyder Bilgrami – Head of Communications | Uber

Amna Nadim Quraishi – Founder | Earthryse Lahore

Hammad Azim – Head of Marketing | ACCA Pakistan

Saad Hamid – Community Manager | Google

Sadaf Mahmood – Founder & CEO | Xiphios Innovations

Mohsin Zaka – AGM | Careem Lahore

Omar Fazal Jamil – CEO | Latitude (Pvt) Ltd

Hira Arshad – CEO | APRUS

Sanan Sethi – Director | Peshawar Model Schools

Momina Rajput – Founder and CEO | Jumpact Head of Alternate Channels for Telenor Business

Ahsan Zia – Manager Incubation Business | Incubation Centre IMSciences

The winner of the show will get a chance to represent themselves at Barcelona’s biggest startup conference (4YFN) in 2020. The winning team will get a chance to explore the international entrepreneurial ecosystem.

