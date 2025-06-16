Toyota Airport Motors in Lahore is offering exclusive Toyota car discounts of up to Rs1 million on select models, including the Corolla Cross Hybrid and Fortuner GR‑Sport. This limited-time promotion gives buyers a chance to lock in current ex-factory prices ahead of a proposed tax hike taking effect from July 1.







Corolla Cross Hybrid – Save Big Before Prices Rise

Locally assembled by Toyota Indus since December 2023, the Toyota Corolla Cross Hybrid offers premium features and fuel efficiency. The current ex-factory price for the top variant, the 1.8 HEV X, is Rs9.449 million. However, prices are expected to increase by approximately Rs825,000 from July, making this an ideal time to purchase.

Key Features:

1.8L hybrid engine

Fuel economy: 12–18 km/L

CVT transmission

Seven airbags

Cruise control

Dual-zone climate control

Navigation & rear AC vents

Push-button start

The Corolla Cross range starts from Rs7.849 million and goes up to Rs9.449 million.

Fortuner GR-S – High-End SUV at Locked Price

The Toyota Fortuner GR‑Sport, a top-tier 4×4 SUV powered by a 2.8L turbodiesel engine, is currently listed at an ex-factory price of Rs19.899 million (Karachi). With on-road prices in Lahore reaching up to Rs22.7 million, now is the best time to buy before additional federal taxes push rates even higher.







Performance Highlights:

2755cc turbodiesel engine

Approx. 150 kW power and 500–550 Nm torque

GR Sport suspension & styling

Full 4×4 capabilities

Toyota Car Discounts – Time is Running Out

Car dealerships across Pakistan are updating their price lists in response to changes in the 2025-26 federal budget. These Toyota car discounts are only available for a limited time, allowing buyers to save significantly before new taxes take effect.

Toyota Airport Motors urges customers to take advantage of the offer by visiting their showroom on Ghazi Road, Lahore, or contacting them at 042‑38866276 or WhatsApp 0322‑8493456.