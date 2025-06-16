THESE Toyota Cars Are Now Available at Discounted Prices
Toyota Airport Motors in Lahore is offering exclusive Toyota car discounts of up to Rs1 million on select models, including the Corolla Cross Hybrid and Fortuner GR‑Sport. This limited-time promotion gives buyers a chance to lock in current ex-factory prices ahead of a proposed tax hike taking effect from July 1.
Corolla Cross Hybrid – Save Big Before Prices Rise
Locally assembled by Toyota Indus since December 2023, the Toyota Corolla Cross Hybrid offers premium features and fuel efficiency. The current ex-factory price for the top variant, the 1.8 HEV X, is Rs9.449 million. However, prices are expected to increase by approximately Rs825,000 from July, making this an ideal time to purchase.
Key Features:
- 1.8L hybrid engine
- Fuel economy: 12–18 km/L
- CVT transmission
- Seven airbags
- Cruise control
- Dual-zone climate control
- Navigation & rear AC vents
- Push-button start
The Corolla Cross range starts from Rs7.849 million and goes up to Rs9.449 million.
Fortuner GR-S – High-End SUV at Locked Price
The Toyota Fortuner GR‑Sport, a top-tier 4×4 SUV powered by a 2.8L turbodiesel engine, is currently listed at an ex-factory price of Rs19.899 million (Karachi). With on-road prices in Lahore reaching up to Rs22.7 million, now is the best time to buy before additional federal taxes push rates even higher.
Performance Highlights:
- 2755cc turbodiesel engine
- Approx. 150 kW power and 500–550 Nm torque
- GR Sport suspension & styling
- Full 4×4 capabilities
Toyota Car Discounts – Time is Running Out
Car dealerships across Pakistan are updating their price lists in response to changes in the 2025-26 federal budget. These Toyota car discounts are only available for a limited time, allowing buyers to save significantly before new taxes take effect.
Toyota Airport Motors urges customers to take advantage of the offer by visiting their showroom on Ghazi Road, Lahore, or contacting them at 042‑38866276 or WhatsApp 0322‑8493456.