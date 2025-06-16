By Manik-Aftab ⏐ 1 hour ago ⏐ Newspaper Icon Newspaper Icon 2 min read
These Toyota Cars Are Available At Discounted Prices

Toyota Airport Motors in Lahore is offering exclusive Toyota car discounts of up to Rs1 million on select models, including the Corolla Cross Hybrid and Fortuner GR‑Sport. This limited-time promotion gives buyers a chance to lock in current ex-factory prices ahead of a proposed tax hike taking effect from July 1.



Corolla Cross Hybrid – Save Big Before Prices Rise

Locally assembled by Toyota Indus since December 2023, the Toyota Corolla Cross Hybrid offers premium features and fuel efficiency. The current ex-factory price for the top variant, the 1.8 HEV X, is Rs9.449 million. However, prices are expected to increase by approximately Rs825,000 from July, making this an ideal time to purchase.

Key Features:

  • 1.8L hybrid engine
  • Fuel economy: 12–18 km/L
  • CVT transmission
  • Seven airbags
  • Cruise control
  • Dual-zone climate control
  • Navigation & rear AC vents
  • Push-button start

The Corolla Cross range starts from Rs7.849 million and goes up to Rs9.449 million.

Fortuner GR-S – High-End SUV at Locked Price

The Toyota Fortuner GR‑Sport, a top-tier 4×4 SUV powered by a 2.8L turbodiesel engine, is currently listed at an ex-factory price of Rs19.899 million (Karachi). With on-road prices in Lahore reaching up to Rs22.7 million, now is the best time to buy before additional federal taxes push rates even higher.



Performance Highlights:

  • 2755cc turbodiesel engine
  • Approx. 150 kW power and 500–550 Nm torque
  • GR Sport suspension & styling
  • Full 4×4 capabilities

Toyota Car Discounts – Time is Running Out

Car dealerships across Pakistan are updating their price lists in response to changes in the 2025-26 federal budget. These Toyota car discounts are only available for a limited time, allowing buyers to save significantly before new taxes take effect.

Toyota Airport Motors urges customers to take advantage of the offer by visiting their showroom on Ghazi Road, Lahore, or contacting them at 042‑38866276 or WhatsApp 0322‑8493456.

 

Toyota Airport Motors, Toyota Corolla Cross Hybrid, Toyota Fortuner 2025
Manik-Aftab

Sharing clear, practical insights on tech, lifestyle, and business. Always curious and eager to connect with readers.

Latest News

Body Formed As Govt Confirms No Fuel Shortfall Amid Israel Iran War

Body Formed as Govt Confirms No Fuel Shortfall Amid Israel-Iran War

China Gears Up To Ship Non Binary Ai Chips Redefining Performance

China Gears Up Production Of Non-Binary AI Chips Redefining Performance

You Can Now Turn Your Phone Into A Desktop With Android 16

You Can Now Turn Your Phone Into A Desktop with Android 16!

Senate Rejects Fbr Arrest Powers In Sales Tax Fraud Cases

Senate Rejects FBR Arrest Powers in Sales Tax Fraud Cases

Whatsapp To Add Built In Document Scanner

WhatsApp to Add Built-In Document Scanner

Apple Music Replay Finally Gets A Streamlined Ios 26 Integration

Apple Music Replay Finally Gets A Streamlined iOS 26 Integration

Dfsk Glory 580 Prices Jack Up After Budget 2025 26

DFSK Glory 580 Prices Jack Up After Budget 2025-26

Rs200 Prize Bond Draw June 2025 Results Announced

Rs200 Prize Bond Draw June 2025 Results Released ( With New Tax Rates)

Islamabad Resumes Vehicle Emission Testing To Tackle Air Pollution

Islamabad resumes Vehicle Emission testing to tackle Air Pollution

Fauji Fertilizer Shows Interest In Pia Privatization

Fauji Fertilizer Shows Interest in Buying PIA

U S Tariff Talks Push Vietnam To Reduce China Tech Reliance

U.S. Tariff Talks Push Vietnam to Reduce China Tech Reliance

Fbr Exempts One Time Online Sellers From Registration

FBR Exempts One-Time Online Sellers from Registration

Foodpapas 100000 App Downloads Claim Fact Or Just Hype

Foodpapa’s 100,000 App Downloads Claim in 59 Minutes DEBUNKED