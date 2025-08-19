By Manik Aftab ⏐ 47 mins ago ⏐ Newspaper Icon Newspaper Icon 2 min read
This 19yo From Taxila Developed Car Control App That Uses Hand Gestures

A 19-year-old innovator from Taxila has developed a groundbreaking car control app that allows vehicles to be driven through hand gestures, making mobility more accessible for people with disabilities.

Muhammad Subhan, the young developer, created a mobile application that enables cars to be remotely operated using finger movements. A small device is installed in the vehicle to connect it with the app, allowing drivers to manage full control directly through a mobile phone. The defining feature of this car control app is that hand gestures are instantly translated into driving commands.

Subhan believes his invention could play a vital role in assisting individuals with disabilities. With government or automotive industry support, he said the app could be further enhanced and prepared for commercial rollout.

Reflecting on innovation, Subhan highlighted that technology’s true purpose is to simplify lives, whether in homes, offices, or on the road. He noted that many transformative ideas emerge from passionate individuals dedicated to solving practical challenges.

Experts praised the development, saying youth-led initiatives like this underline Pakistan’s potential to deliver inclusive technologies. They added that with the right resources, solutions such as the car control app can empower vulnerable communities and elevate the country’s position in the global innovation landscape.

Manik Aftab

Sharing clear, practical insights on tech, lifestyle, and business. Always curious and eager to connect with readers.

