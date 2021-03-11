TikTok adds new comment controls to prevent bullying

TikTok is introducing new features to further reduce bullying and harassment on the platform. These features primarily include new comment controls and in-app prompts to discourage any hateful or discriminative comments.

The application’s comment filtering tools will also have some major add ons which will give users to approve all new comments before they appear underneath their clips. With this change coming up, users will have more control over what goes on throughout the use of the service.

TikTok is also working heavily to prevent bullying before it even occurs. This is done by detecting something that may be considered hate or discriminative comment and asking users to ‘reconsider’ before posting.

Due to the rise of social media trends, the company had to even properly update its community guidelines in December where certain specifics were added regarding its anti-bullying and harassment policies.

With so many concerns and privacy issues going on, many other social media platforms such as Instagram have aimed to ensure a more inclusive and harassments free environment through the implementation of strict actions and measures.