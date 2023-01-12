TikTok Has Announced 18,000 Scholarships for Students in Pakistan

The scholarship program will offer online study grants to over 18,000 deserving students across Pakistan.

TikTok in partnership with Edkasa has announced a scholarship program for deserving students in Pakistan. This scholarship program offers online study grants to over 18,000 deserving students across Pakistan.

This new campaign was announced months after the success of TikTok’s #ExamReady campaign launched around June 2022.

The #ExamReady was a partnership project between TikTok, Edkasa and Pakistan’s leading education institute ‘LUMS’. Promoting the concept of digital learning, the project facilitated online education for high school students.

Throughout the #examready campaign, around 500 educational videos were published online. Covering subjects such as Chemistry, Biology, Physics, and Mathematics, these videos helped many Pakistani students become exam ready.

Gaining over 665 million views since their launch, the #examready videos were evidently popular amongst Pakistani students.

“We are pleased to see the massive interest and student offtake in the learning material on TikTok. Pakistan needs this kind of innovative and quality content that helps our young demographics compete with the rest of the world.” said Edkasa CEO and Founder while talking about the success of the Exam Ready Campaign.

“TikTok is a platform that offers diverse content across multiple categories and education remains a key vertical for us. We are happy to play our part in the nationwide promotion of literacy to make a positive impact on the next generation in Pakistan” said Farah Tukan, TikTok’s Head of Government Relations & Public Policy

TikTok and Edkasa now plan to further strengthen the campaign by awarding students with two months of Edkasa study materials and exam packages.

Aimed at students that are studying through economic troubles, the scholarships are open to all students across Pakistan.

Read more:

Twitter Singapore Employees Walked Out Of the Office By the Building Owner Due to Rent Issues