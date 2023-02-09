To Combat Corruption, Punjab To Automate Parking Fee Collection

Lahore: Secretary Local Government Punjab Dr. Irshad Ahmed has given instructions to the officers of Lahore Parking Company to check the parking sites with the help of CCTV cameras.

The step that has been taken to the problems of Lahore Parking company was the automation fee collection system.

On Tuesday, at the Punjab Civil Secretariat, Dr. Irshad presided over a meeting of Lahore and Faisalabad Parking Company. The secretary said that Lahore Parking company had to tighten the monitoring mechanism for 100% collection.

In addition, he also stated that “a survey should be done immediately to find out how many more parking sites can be established in Lahore. He also asked for the suggestions for the formation of the board of the directors of the parking company be submitted too.

Moreover, the Secretary sought a report on the automation system within a week to stop corruption happening in the company.

Though, “due to the manual collection, a large part of the revenue of the parking company exposed to corruption and the company is facing losses.

He also added that,with so many cars in the city, the company should be increasing its revenue rather than suffering losses.

Previously,”Motor Transport Information management System” established in Punjab for Integrated computerization of Motor Vehicle Registration,Route Permits and Fitness Certificates and Enforcement of Traffic Rules And Regulations.

Whereas,automation of vehicle record and related field operations will help in reducing hassle and increasing transparency.

Though, the prime objectives of the system are

Ensuring effective monitoring of revenue receipts

Providing vehicle identity number for integrating them with tax net and other transport related databases

Creating a data hub to facilitate other official agencies such as motor vehicle examination, motor registration authority and criminal record office

These are the initiatives the government has taken to improve the system. The major outcomes covered by the system are:

30% increase in revenue

Integration of route permit with vehicle fitness data

Issuance of computerized route permits

