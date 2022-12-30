Punjab Government Stars Digital Census for Next Elections

According to details, around 61,000 provincial education employees will carry out the census

The Punjab Government has kicked off a digital census program in the province, launched independently, the program hopes to record all data before the Punjab Local Government (LG) Elections that are to be held in April 2023.

Before starting the digital census, the Chief Secretary Punjab, Abdullah Khan Sumbal called on a meeting with the Provincial Census Coordination Committee and asked the committee to review arrangements while also discussing the preparations in detail.

According to the details, around 61,000 employees from the provincial education department have been appointed for performing the province wide digital census. The Chief Secretary, in his meeting, emphasized the training of these employees.

The digital census staff is divided between three fields, this includes master trainers, trainers and field staff members. Punjab Chief Secretary has ordered for all the staff to be trained by 21 January and start the census. As of now, only 328 master trainers are fully trained for the census.

Punjab’s Chief Economist Ali Bahadur is appointed as the Provincial Census Commissioner. Whereas, Commissioners and Deputy Commissioners (DCs) are leading the Census Coordination Committees at Divisional and District levels respectively.

A successful census that finishes well before the local government elections, requires a well trained census staff and seamless digital equipment that speeds up the process.

Read more:

China Will Soon Launch a State Backed NFT Marketplace