News, Technology

Punjab Government Stars Digital Census for Next Elections

Avatar Written by Abdullah Shahid · 50 sec read>
Census in Punjab
According to details, around 61,000 provincial education employees will carry out the census

The Punjab Government has kicked off a digital census program in the province, launched independently, the program hopes to record all data before the Punjab Local Government (LG) Elections that are to be held in April 2023.

Before starting the digital census, the Chief Secretary Punjab, Abdullah Khan Sumbal called on a meeting with the Provincial Census Coordination Committee and asked the committee to review arrangements while also discussing the preparations in detail.

According to the details, around 61,000 employees from the provincial education department have been appointed for performing the province wide digital census. The Chief Secretary, in his meeting, emphasized the training of these employees.

The digital census staff is divided between three fields, this includes master trainers, trainers and field staff members. Punjab Chief Secretary has ordered for all the staff to be trained by 21 January and start the census. As of now, only 328 master trainers are fully trained for the census.

Punjab’s Chief Economist Ali Bahadur is appointed as the Provincial Census Commissioner. Whereas, Commissioners and Deputy Commissioners (DCs) are leading the Census Coordination Committees at Divisional and District levels respectively.

A successful census that finishes well before the local government elections, requires a well trained census staff and seamless digital equipment that speeds up the process.

 

Read more:

China Will Soon Launch a State Backed NFT Marketplace

census census in Punjab latest tech news Punjab Punjab Chief Secretary Punjab local government elections tech news
Avatar
Written by Abdullah Shahid
Profile
China NFT Marketplace

China Will Soon Launch a State Backed NFT Marketplace

in Cryptocurrency, News, Technology
Dec 30, 2022  ·  
Amazon standalone sports app

Amazon Plans to Release a Standalone App for Sports Content

in News, Technology
Dec 29, 2022  ·  

China Develops Power Station That Can Charge EVs In Just 12 Minutes

in News
Dec 29, 2022  ·  