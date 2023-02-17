Top 10 Mind-Blowing AI Tools That You Can Use In 2023

Technology has taken place in every field, and Artificial Intelligence plays a vital role in performing numerous tasks efficiently. In the coming years, AI will play a significant role in every field, whether we talk about media, technology, science, or medicine.

Here we are bringing top 10 amazing free AI tools that will make your life easier.

GFN-GAN Photo Restoration Tool

Generative Facial Prior-Generative Adversarial Network is a free AI tool that can fix old photos in just a few clicks. It restores old and faded photos surprisingly in a realistic way in seconds.

Tencent researchers created the tools by gathering the data from two AI models and merging them to fill in a photo’s missing details.

It can fix the missing parts automatically and realistically that no one can imagine. It creates a good balance between fidelity and realness.

Notion. ai-Copywriting Tool

It creates high-quality, plagiarism-free content. However, it helps in writing, brainstorming, editing, and summarizing the content.

We need to tell the app what we want, such as a blog post, social media post, job description, or press release. Not only this, but it helps in writing poems and outlines of any subject or topic.

Copy. ai-Copywriting Tool

It is a free tool that helps with copywriting, including product descriptions, ad copies, email writing, blogs, video content, and website copies.

The Tool provides unique and easy-to-read content that engages a reader. Copy.ai is also ideal for writing social media captions, start-up ideas, Facebook content, and many more.

You need to sign up for an account l describe any topic of interest, and you are ready with the content that the Tool generates.

DALL.E2 -Image Creator

It is developed by OpenAI, an entirely new AI system that creates realistic images and art, taking a description in any national language.

In addition, this Tool can create realistic and original images and even art by understanding the text description you provide.

It combines concepts, attributes, and styles to create digital images. It is free to use.

JADBio-Auto ML

JadBio-AutoML is a user-friendly machine-learning platform equipped with a solid knowledge extraction tool. It is mainly used for educational purposes and helps students to dive into machine learning quickly.

A person can upload any curated data and analyze it. Moreover, it also helps in creating a predictive model. It offers a lifetime free account, making it unique among all the tools.

Lumen5-Video Creator

It is a free online video-making platform with various tools and techniques that allow users to make videos effortlessly.

It has multiple templates and formats for different social media platforms. The creative AI tool creates a whole video sequence using images from your imported transcript.

However, it provides a range of images and video clips to incorporate into the final video.

Lalal. Ai-Audio Stem Splitter

Lalal is a free online AI tool that removes vocals, separates music, and also helps in doing precise stem extraction.

The Tool helps in removing drums, piano, bass, instrumental, and acoustic guitar. However, it synthesizes the tracks without loss of the original quality. It makes creativity hassle-free.

Deep Beat

It is an AI-powered rap lyrics writer that allows users to choose keywords and frame them in lyrics. It also gives automated suggestions and writes lyrics.

A user has to enter a line to start, give some keywords, let it write from the beginning, and click generate.

Deep Nostalgia

Deep Nostalgia is a fantastic AI tool to use in 2023. It allows you to see people in your old family photos move their heads blink, and smile.

However, it animates the photos using deep learning.

Generative Engine

It is an application that builds artwork from the text you provide using algorithms. As you keep writing, it keeps updating the image in real time. No matter if the pictures are blurred, it’s worth working on them.

