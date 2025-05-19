Toyota Fortuner is Coming Back with a Bang

Toyota is preparing to launch an updated version of the Toyota Fortuner in 2025, with the goal of strengthening its position in the rugged body-on-frame SUV market. Although crossover SUVs lead global sales, the Fortuner continues to appeal to loyal customers who value durability, off-road capability, and practicality, especially in areas with challenging terrain and unpredictable road conditions..







Bold New Look and Tech-Savvy Interior

The upcoming Toyota Fortuner adopts a modernized design language, aligning it with Toyota’s latest SUV styling cues seen in the Tundra and Land Cruiser. The front fascia gets a bolder grille, sleeker LED headlamps, and a more sculpted hood, while the rear is enhanced with redesigned taillights. Wheel sizes go up to 20 inches on higher trims, but the vehicle’s overall dimensions remain consistent to preserve third-row functionality.

Inside, the cabin gets a substantial upgrade. A redesigned dashboard now houses a freestanding infotainment display, available in sizes from 10 to 12.3 inches. The system supports wireless smartphone integration and over-the-air updates. Despite the digital overhaul, Toyota retains physical buttons for core functions—ensuring ease of use in rugged, off-road conditions. Premium seat materials, improved ventilation, optional captain’s chairs, and revamped third-row folding systems enhance passenger comfort. USB-C ports and wireless charging are now standard across all rows.







Enhanced Powertrain and Off-Road Capabilities

Under the hood, Toyota retains the proven 2.8L turbodiesel engine for core markets while introducing a new hybrid option pairing a 2.5L petrol engine with electric assistance. The older 6-speed automatic transmission is replaced with a more efficient 8-speed gearbox. Four-wheel-drive variants continue to offer low-range gearing and locking differentials for serious off-road enthusiasts.

The Multi-Terrain Select system has been refined, now supported by a front-facing camera that boosts visibility and traction in challenging conditions. Ground clearance stands at 225 mm, with water-wading capacity improved to approximately 750 mm. Towing capacity reaches up to 3,500 kg, depending on local regulations.

Suspension updates minimize body roll and enhance ride comfort, while steering improvements provide better on-road feedback. Additional cabin insulation reduces noise and vibration for a more refined long-distance driving experience.

Safety gets a major boost with the latest Toyota Safety Sense package. Features include adaptive cruise control with stop-and-go functionality, enhanced automatic emergency braking, lane-keeping assist, and a new front-centre airbag for better side-impact protection. Toyota has also fine-tuned trailer sway control and hill descent assist systems.

With its bolder design, modern tech, and hybrid powertrain, the 2025 Toyota Fortuner looks ready to reignite excitement in the SUV market.