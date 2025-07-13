Toyota Hikes Car Prices by Up to Rs. 600,00
Starting July 1, 2025, Toyota Indus Motor Company (IMC) has implemented a sharp price increase across its entire vehicle lineup in response to the “New Enhanced Valuation (NEV) Levy” introduced in the Federal Budget 2025–26.
This policy specifically targets internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles, triggering similar price hikes across the automotive sector, including brands like Honda, Suzuki, and Changan.
Price Increases Across Toyota Models
Under the revised pricing, Toyota vehicles now cost between Rs. 49,000 and Rs. 600,000 more, depending on the variant. The Corolla Cross is yet to receive a pricing update, but other models have already been revised. Here are some key highlights from the updated ex-factory prices (Karachi):
Toyota Yaris
|Variant
|Old Price (PKR)
|New Price (PKR)
|Increase (PKR)
|GLI MT 1.3
|4,479,000
|4,649,000
|170,000
|ATIV MT 1.3
|4,730,000
|4,829,000
|99,000
|GLI CVT 1.3
|4,760,000
|4,809,000
|49,000
|ATIV CVT 1.3
|5,604,000
|5,719,000
|115,000
|ATIV X CVT 1.5 (Beige Interior)
|6,255,000
|6,389,000
|134,000
|ATIV X CVT 1.5 (Black Interior)
|6,319,000
|6,449,000
|130,000
Toyota Corolla Altis
|Variant
|Old Price (PKR)
|New Price (PKR)
|Increase (PKR)
|Altis X Manual 1.6
|5,969,000
|6,099,000
|130,000
|Altis 1.6 X CVT-i
|6,559,000
|6,699,000
|140,000
|Altis 1.6 X CVT-i Special Edition
|7,189,000
|7,339,000
|150,000
|Altis X CVT-i 1.8
|6,889,000
|7,029,000
|140,000
|Grande X CVT-i 1.8 (Beige Interior)
|7,509,000
|7,669,000
|160,000
|Grande X CVT-i 1.8 (Black Interior)
|7,549,000
|7,709,000
|160,000
Toyota Hilux
|Variant
|Old Price (PKR)
|New Price (PKR)
|Increase (PKR)
|Hilux E
|11,039,000
|11,379,000
|340,000
|Revo G 2.8
|11,959,000
|12,329,000
|370,000
|Revo G Automatic 2.8
|12,549,000
|12,939,000
|390,000
|Revo V Automatic 2.8
|13,849,000
|14,279,000
|430,000
|Revo GR-S
|15,359,000
|15,889,000
|530,000
Toyota Fortuner
|Variant
|Old Price (PKR)
|New Price (PKR)
|Increase (PKR)
|2.7 G
|14,419,000
|14,929,000
|510,000
|2.7 V
|16,099,000
|16,659,000
|560,000
|Sigma 4
|17,579,000
|18,169,000
|590,000
|Legender
|18,559,000
|19,129,000
|570,000
|GR-S
|19,899,000
|20,469,000
|600,000
The newly imposed NEV levy is designed to discourage ICE vehicles and encourage the adoption of electric and hybrid alternatives. The levy excludes:
- Electric vehicles (EVs)
- Hybrid vehicles
- Export-only units
- Diplomatic vehicles
This move is part of the government’s broader effort to reduce carbon emissions and stimulate the green automotive shift in Pakistan.
Booking Policy & Terms
Toyota IMC has clarified the following:
- All orders placed on or after July 1, 2025, will be billed at the revised rates.
- Orders partially paid or pending as of June 30 will also be subject to new pricing unless full payment was made under terms announced on June 16.
- The listed prices include Sales Tax, Federal Excise Duty (FED), and dealer commissions, but exclude freight and insurance charges.
- Future price revisions may occur due to exchange rate changes or tax adjustments.
As the NEV levy reshapes Pakistan’s car market, automakers and consumers alike are adjusting to a new era, where affordability may depend on going electric.