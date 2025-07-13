By Huma Ishfaq ⏐ 2 mins ago ⏐ Newspaper Icon Newspaper Icon 2 min read
Toyota Hikes Car Prices By Up To Rs 60000

Starting July 1, 2025, Toyota Indus Motor Company (IMC) has implemented a sharp price increase across its entire vehicle lineup in response to the “New Enhanced Valuation (NEV) Levy” introduced in the Federal Budget 2025–26.

This policy specifically targets internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles, triggering similar price hikes across the automotive sector, including brands like Honda, Suzuki, and Changan.

Price Increases Across Toyota Models

Under the revised pricing, Toyota vehicles now cost between Rs. 49,000 and Rs. 600,000 more, depending on the variant. The Corolla Cross is yet to receive a pricing update, but other models have already been revised. Here are some key highlights from the updated ex-factory prices (Karachi):

Toyota Yaris

Variant Old Price (PKR) New Price (PKR) Increase (PKR)
GLI MT 1.3  4,479,000 4,649,000 170,000
ATIV MT 1.3 4,730,000 4,829,000 99,000
GLI CVT 1.3 4,760,000 4,809,000 49,000
ATIV CVT 1.3 5,604,000 5,719,000 115,000
ATIV X CVT 1.5 (Beige Interior) 6,255,000 6,389,000 134,000
ATIV X CVT 1.5 (Black Interior) 6,319,000 6,449,000 130,000

 

Toyota Corolla Altis

Variant Old Price (PKR) New Price (PKR) Increase (PKR)
Altis X Manual 1.6 5,969,000 6,099,000 130,000
Altis 1.6 X CVT-i 6,559,000 6,699,000 140,000
Altis 1.6 X CVT-i Special Edition 7,189,000 7,339,000 150,000
Altis X CVT-i 1.8 6,889,000 7,029,000 140,000
Grande X CVT-i 1.8 (Beige Interior) 7,509,000 7,669,000 160,000
Grande X CVT-i 1.8 (Black Interior) 7,549,000 7,709,000 160,000

 

Toyota Hilux

Variant Old Price (PKR) New Price (PKR) Increase (PKR)
Hilux E 11,039,000 11,379,000 340,000
Revo G 2.8 11,959,000 12,329,000 370,000
Revo G Automatic 2.8 12,549,000 12,939,000 390,000
Revo V Automatic 2.8 13,849,000 14,279,000 430,000
Revo GR-S 15,359,000 15,889,000 530,000

 

Toyota Fortuner

Variant Old Price (PKR) New Price (PKR)    Increase (PKR)
2.7 G 14,419,000 14,929,000 510,000
2.7 V 16,099,000 16,659,000 560,000
Sigma 4 17,579,000 18,169,000 590,000
Legender 18,559,000 19,129,000 570,000
GR-S 19,899,000 20,469,000 600,000

 

The newly imposed NEV levy is designed to discourage ICE vehicles and encourage the adoption of electric and hybrid alternatives. The levy excludes:

  • Electric vehicles (EVs)
  • Hybrid vehicles
  • Export-only units
  • Diplomatic vehicles

This move is part of the government’s broader effort to reduce carbon emissions and stimulate the green automotive shift in Pakistan.

Booking Policy & Terms

Toyota IMC has clarified the following:

  • All orders placed on or after July 1, 2025, will be billed at the revised rates.
  • Orders partially paid or pending as of June 30 will also be subject to new pricing unless full payment was made under terms announced on June 16.
  • The listed prices include Sales Tax, Federal Excise Duty (FED), and dealer commissions, but exclude freight and insurance charges.
  • Future price revisions may occur due to exchange rate changes or tax adjustments.

As the NEV levy reshapes Pakistan’s car market, automakers and consumers alike are adjusting to a new era, where affordability may depend on going electric.

