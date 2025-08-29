By Manik Aftab ⏐ 41 mins ago ⏐ Newspaper Icon Newspaper Icon 2 min read
Toyota Global Sales 2025 Reach Record High Retains Top Automaker Spot

Toyota Indus profitability showed strong growth in the fiscal year ending June 30, 2025, with the company posting a net profit after taxation of Rs23.01 billion, compared with Rs15.07 billion in the previous year.

Revenue also reflected solid improvement. The company’s earnings from customer contracts rose to Rs215.13 billion in FY2025, up from Rs152.48 billion a year earlier, highlighting robust demand and operational performance.

Earnings per share increased accordingly, with basic and diluted EPS reaching Rs292.74 in FY2025 compared with Rs191.76 in FY2024, reflecting stronger returns for shareholders.

Indus Motor Company Financial Results

In addition to higher profits, the Board of Directors recommended a final cash dividend of Rs50 per share (500%) for FY2025. Combined with the interim dividend of Rs126 per share (1260%) already distributed, the total dividend for the year amounted to Rs176 per share (1760%).

The impressive rise in Toyota Indus profitability underscores the company’s resilience in a challenging economic environment and signals growing investor confidence in its long-term strategy. Analysts believe these results highlight the automaker’s strong position in Pakistan’s auto sector despite industry-wide headwinds.

Manik Aftab

Sharing clear, practical insights on tech, lifestyle, and business. Always curious and eager to connect with readers.

