Toyota Is Planning To Transform Older Cars Into Eco-Friendly Models

Toyota is planning to transform the older cars into eco-friendly models to reduce carbon emissions from the environment

CEO Akio Toyoda announced the efforts in an industry event in Tokyo on Friday

Toyota has been reluctant to produce EVs due to the lack of demand and high cost

Toyota has been one of the leading act manufacturers for years. Therefore, this time it is planning to make its cars more eco-friendly and is willing to contribute to making the environment clean.

Akio Toyoda, CEO of Toyota, said that the company plans to use a “conversion” strategy to transform older cars into more eco-friendly, sustainable models. This will take place by replacing certain parts.

On Friday, in an event, Toyoda- the grandson of company founder Kiichrio Toyoda said, “Toyota is looking into swapping sustainable technologies like fuel cells and electric motors into older cars to expedite an industry push toward electric vehicles.”

“I don’t want to leave any car lover behind,” Toyoda said at the Tokyo Auto Salon.

This is an excellent initiative taken by Toyota and will mark a significant step. This step will surely help Toyota and legged behind competitors in adopting electric-powered vehicles.

Though, the company has faced many issues and still mounting criticism for its lack of commitment to producing EVs. Besides, it needs a large amount and will cost a lot to manufacture the cars and Toyoda’s insistence that some markets. Particularly the US, aren’t ready for them, according to the Wall Street Journal report.

Though, the company has sought alternatives in the form of hybrid cars. Hybrid cars run on a blend of Gasoline and electricity. Moreover, they are also called hydrogen-powered cars.

On the other hand, Toyota is one of the best car automakers and has established itself as a leader in hybrids. Moreover, the company’s dedication to the model has led some to believe it has become a means of avoiding a broader push to electric vehicles.



According to Electrek, which helps track the development of electric-powered vehicles. Toyota has made its name and generated 1% of US sales from non-hybrid zero-emission cars.

Moreover, it “has the least developed supply chain for reducing carbon emissions.”

In another event, Toyoda said that ” regulations have prompted a race to put out EVs as early as possible”. Indeed, that is undoubted “not Toyota’s approach, reported by the Wall Street Journal.

Despite Toyota’s hesitancy to adopt EVs, the company succeeded in making a goal in December 2021. To sell 3.5 million EVs a year by 2030. Though at the time, Toyota also pledged to make all models in its Lexus line electric in the US, Europe, and China by 2030.

Though it will be difficult but is something we must do, Toyota said in December 2021, reported by the Journal.

