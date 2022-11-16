Toyota Launches New Model Of Toyota Prius With 221 Horsepower

Toyota has showcased the upcoming model of the Toyota Prius, one of the best-selling Hybrid cars in the world. Toyota has decided to increase the overall power of the car and the new Toyota Prius will now offer 221 Horsepower instead of the old Prius, both the regular and plug-in powertrains churn out 90 kilowatts (roughly 121 hp In the Prius, it will the first time Toyota has paired a 2.0-liter engine with a plug-in. In the) of combined system power between the engine and electric motor.

Toyota has kept the overall shape of the car the same, perhaps in the interest of low drag. However, in terms of styling, the new Prius has come a long way from its weird-looking predecessor. Toyota is expected to formally launch the all-new Prius next year. Given that the new generation will have all the latest features, a better powertrain, and better styling, the new Prius will likely be significantly more expensive than the outgoing generation.

No doubt that this upgraded version of the new Toyota Prius will be liked a lot by consumers and more people will be attracted to Hybrid cars. Keeping in mind that sales of the Prius worldwide have reached about 5.05 million units, accounting for a reduction equivalent to at least about 82 million tons of CO2 emissions as of March 2022. While the hybrid system had its start with the Prius, almost every model these days, from compact cars to SUVs, minivans, and commercial vehicles, has a hybrid version cherished and enjoyed by countless customers.

While the Prius has played a leading role in driving hybrid use, the current spread of HEVs through a wide range of models means it has reached a turning point. The development team decided to start from scratch and look at what the Prius needs to remain popular for the next 25 years. Based on a desire to renew the Prius itself and communicate the appeal of hybrid cars to an even wider audience, the Hybrid Reborn concept was created.

The automotive industry will attain a once-in-a-century transformation, with a range of new next-generation powertrain options being developed. For the Prius HEV to continue as the vehicle of choice for the coming generation, the new Prius needed more than its core strength as an environmentally friendly car. Therefore, it was developed as an exhilarating package with, stylish designs that users will fall in love with at first sight and captivating driving performance.

Following Japan, the new Prius will be launched in North America, Europe, and other countries around the world. It will also be offered in Japan through the KINTO car subscription service. Actual details of the service plan will be announced in winter this year.

2.0-liter Plug-in Hybrid System

The new Prius comes with Toyota’s first 2.0-liter Plug-in Hybrid System to deliver acceleration and quietness that is dramatically improved from the previous model. The combination of a high-efficiency Dynamic Force Engine and lithium-ion batteries for high output drive achieves a maximum system output of as much as 164 kW (223 PS) while maintaining the same level of fuel efficiency as the previous model. This version has outstanding dynamic performance with the powerful acceleration of a PHEV, achieving 0-100 km/h in 6.7 seconds.

Toyota Safety Sense, the latest active safety package with advanced and improved functions, is standard on all new Prius grades. The range of detectable objects has been expanded even further, enabling enjoyable driving with peace of mind.

The new Prius comes with Advanced Park (with remote function), an advanced driving support system. It enables easy automatic parking and exiting from parking spaces in a variety of parking situations, and by operating outside the car via a dedicated smartphone app, the car can also enter and exit parking spaces remotely.

