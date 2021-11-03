Toyota set to globally debut its first all-electric SUV in 2022

Toyota is all set for entering the electric vehicle ecosystem globally by introducing the Toyota bZ4X which will be a fully electric-powered SUV. Whereas before, Toyota was stuck to producing hybrid electric vehicles only.

This new SUV is a part of Toyota’s ‘Beyond Zero’ series of EVs which will be underpinned by a dedicated EV platform. In addition, the bZ4X has been developed in a partnership with Subaru and is set to go up against automobile giants such as Tesla, Ford, Volkswagen, and more.

The Toyota bZ4X will be the same as the Toyota RAV4 in terms of dimensions but the bZ4X gives out a much sharper style with its aggressive body angles, edgy headlight, and taillight designs, and modern front-rear bumpers.

This SUV will be available in two versions i.e. front-wheel drive (FWD) variant and an all-wheel-drive (AWD) variant. However, both versions will rock a 71.4 kWh battery pack which will cover a range of around 280 miles (i.e. 450.616 km). The only difference between the two variants is that the FWD one has 201 horsepower with 256 Nm of torque while the AWD variant has 215 horsepower with 336 Nm of torque.

As of now, the SUV will first come to Europe around 2022 and then later on worldwide with a starting price of £35,000.