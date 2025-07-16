Transporters Call Nationwide Wheel Jam Strike Over Tax Hike

The Pakistan Transport Council has declared a nationwide wheel-jam strike on July 19, 2025, vowing to suspend all transport operations in protest against a new tax regime they deem unjust.

Council President Tanveer Ahmad Jutt confirmed that transporters from across the country will participate in the strike. According to Jutt, this protest is not an isolated action but a unified stance in support of the business community, which is also struggling under the current tax policies.

Demand for Tax Withdrawal

The transporters’ primary demand is the revocation of the recently imposed six percent tax on the transport sector. Jutt declared that operations will remain halted “until their demands are met.”

Tanveer Ahmad Jutt did not hold back in his criticism of the government’s financial decisions. He asserted that the government’s policies have already damaged Pakistan’s import and export activities, causing ripple effects across the economy.

Frustration within the transport sector appears to have reached a boiling point.