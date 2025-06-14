U.S. President Donald Trump reported more than $600 million in income from cryptocurrency, real estate, licensing, and other ventures in a public financial disclosure report released on Friday, revealing the vast scope of his business empire. The filing, which appears to cover the 2024 calendar year, shows significant earnings from crypto assets and golf resorts, adding to his growing wealth.







According to the disclosure, Trump has continued to benefit from an array of business operations. A meme coin launched under his name, $TRUMP, earned an estimated $320 million in fees alone. Additional crypto-related income included $57.35 million from token sales at World Liberty Financial, where Trump holds 15.75 billion governance tokens. His involvement also extends to a bitcoin mining operation and digital asset ETFs. World Liberty contributed over $400 million to his 2024 income.

Although Trump claims to have placed his assets in a trust managed by his children, the disclosure illustrates that profits from those businesses still benefit him directly — raising concerns over potential conflicts of interest, especially in areas like cryptocurrency that may be influenced by federal policy.

Diverse Business Revenues and Global Ventures

Trump reported at least $1.6 billion in assets, according to Reuters‘ calculations, with income stemming from a wide variety of sectors. In Florida alone, his three golf-centric properties — Jupiter, West Palm Beach, and Doral — alongside the Mar-a-Lago Club, generated more than $217.7 million in revenue, with Trump National Doral earning $110.4 million, his highest single-source revenue.







In addition to real estate and crypto, Trump disclosed royalties and license fees across various branded products. These included $2.8 million from Trump Watches, $2.5 million from Trump Sneakers and Fragrances, $1.16 million from NFT sales featuring his likeness, and $1.3 million from the Greenwood Bible. First Lady Melania Trump also reported around $216,700 from her NFT licensing deals.

Trump’s global ventures brought in significant development and licensing fees, including $16 million from Dubai, $10 million from India, and $5 million from Vietnam.

The filing, signed on June 13, offers a time-stamped view of Trump’s extensive financial portfolio and growing income streams. While the document often lists asset values and income ranges, Reuters noted that actual totals are likely much higher.