Trump Education Department Layoffs Get Supreme Court Nod

The controversial Trump Education Department layoffs are set to proceed after the U.S. Supreme Court’s latest ruling, which cleared significant legal hurdles for the administration to slash jobs across the agency.

In a major decision on Monday, the Supreme Court, led by its conservative majority, removed a lower court order that had blocked mass dismissals at the Education Department. This ruling paves the way for the Trump Education Department layoffs to continue, despite fierce opposition from states and teachers’ unions who argue the move oversteps presidential powers.

Trump has long vowed to dismantle the Education Department, an agency established by Congress in 1979. Earlier this year in March, he took concrete steps to cut nearly half of its workforce, directing Education Secretary Linda McMahon to “put herself out of a job.” In response, about 20 states joined forces with educators to challenge the layoffs in court, claiming they violated the Constitution’s separation of powers by infringing on Congress’s exclusive authority to create or abolish federal departments.

Decision Sparks Dissent Over Separation of Powers

In May, District Judge Myong Joun sided with the challengers and ordered hundreds of fired employees reinstated. However, the Supreme Court’s unsigned order has now reversed that, with no explanation provided. Justices Sonia Sotomayor, Elena Kagan, and Ketanji Brown Jackson dissented, warning that only Congress can legally abolish a department and calling the majority’s stance a “grave threat” to constitutional balance.

The Trump Education Department layoffs come amid broader efforts to trim the federal workforce under the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), previously headed by Elon Musk. Since returning to office in January, Trump has pushed to cut tens of thousands of jobs, eliminate diversity programs, and even shutter agencies like USAID.

While federal funding accounts for just 13% of primary and secondary education budgets — with most funding handled by states and local governments — Washington’s dollars are vital for low-income schools and special education. The federal government also enforces crucial civil rights protections for students, raising alarms about what these layoffs could mean for vulnerable communities.

With the Supreme Court’s decision, Trump’s agenda to significantly shrink the size of the federal government, starting with the Education Department, is now moving forward at full speed.