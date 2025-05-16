Turkish Airport Security firm Celebi Barred from Working in India

New Delhi has revoked the security clearance of Celebi Airport Services India, a subsidiary of Turkiye-based Celebi Aviation Holding, effectively barring Turkish airport security from working in India.









The decision, announced by the Indian civil aviation ministry on Thursday, comes in response to mounting pressure from various quarters and growing calls to terminate the company’s operations in the country. The ministry emphasized the revocation was made “with immediate effect” and framed the move as a necessary step to protect India’s national interests.

Celebi Airport Services, which provided ground handling services at nine major airports including Delhi, Mumbai, and Bengaluru, has yet to respond to the ministry’s decision. Delhi International Airport has already transitioned to alternative service providers such as AISATS and Brid Group.

Murlidhar Mohol, India’s Deputy Civil Aviation Minister, stated on X that numerous appeals were made across the country demanding a ban on the company. “Recognising the seriousness of the issue and the call to protect national interests, we have taken cognizance of these requests,” he said.









Mounting Pressure from Shiv Sena

Protests had erupted earlier this week in Mumbai, led by Shiv Sena — a prominent political ally in the ruling government — demanding a severance of ties with Celebi due to its Turkish affiliation. It is pertinent to mention that New Delhi had previously restricted access to Turkish broadcaster TRT World’s X account.

The backdrop to the decision includes escalating tensions between India and Pakistan, with both nations engaging in deadly military exchanges following an Indian airstrike on what it claimed were “terrorist camps” inside Pakistan. The hostilities reportedly ended with a truce on Saturday.

Turkiye and Azerbaijan, two nations that openly supported Islamabad during the standoff, have seen a surge in travel cancellations by Indian tourists. This geopolitical rift is further reflected in academic and corporate decisions: Jawaharlal Nehru University suspended its memorandum of understanding with Turkiye’s Inonu University, while Adani Airport Holdings terminated its agreement with Chinese lounge provider DragonPass, without offering specific reasons.

The move to bar Turkish airport security from working in India marks a significant shift in India’s aviation and diplomatic posture, as national sentiment continues to shape commercial and governmental decisions.