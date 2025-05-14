India Blocks TRT’s X account as New Delhi targets Pak Friends in War

India has blocked the official X (formerly Twitter) account of Turkish broadcaster TRT World, a move viewed as part of a broader crackdown targeting Pakistan’s allies amid rising regional tensions. According to ANI, this action is among more than 8,000 account restrictions ordered by Indian authorities.

While the government hasn’t clarified what content violated local laws, X confirmed that the order involves blocking entire accounts rather than individual posts, something the platform strongly opposes.

“To comply with the orders, we will withhold the specified accounts in India alone. We have begun that process. However, we disagree with the Indian government’s demands. Blocking entire accounts is not only unnecessary, it amounts to censorship of existing and future content, and is contrary to the fundamental right of free speech,” X said in a statement.

The ban on TRT World’s X account coincides with Pakistan’s retaliatory drone and missile strikes, launched in response to what it described as unprovoked attacks by India. The development further underscores New Delhi’s intent to silence digital voices sympathetic to Pakistan.