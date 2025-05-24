Twin Cities Get 800,000 AMI Meters, Senate Told

ISLAMABAD: The Ministry of Power informed the Senate Standing Committee on Power on Friday that the deployment of 800,000 AMI meters in Islamabad, Rawalpindi, and Taxila has resulted in a 2% reduction in line losses, marking a key milestone in Pakistan’s efforts to modernize its power infrastructure.







During a detailed briefing to the Senate Standing Committee on Power, chaired by Senator Mohsin Aziz, the Ministry of Power highlighted the effectiveness of AMI meters in reducing electricity line losses. The meeting focused on peak-hour electricity tariffs, recent power rate cuts, and persistent load shedding in Baluchistan.

Committee members in attendance included Senators Syed Shibli Faraz, Syed Kazim Ali Shah, Poonjo Bheel, Haji Hidayat Ullah Khan, and Asad Qasim, alongside the Minister for Power and former Senator Ismail Buledi.

The Ministry reported that 800,000 AMI meters have been installed across Islamabad, Rawalpindi, and Taxila, yielding a 2% reduction in line losses. These AMI meters, also known as smart meters, enable remote monitoring, theft detection, and load management. Power officials emphasized that Pakistan’s total electricity user base is around 30 million, and all consumers will eventually be migrated to AMI meters.







Outstanding Electricity Dues from Provinces

Meanwhile, the Ministry disclosed that outstanding electricity dues from provinces totaled Rs161 billion as of March 31, 2025. Punjab and Balochistan each owe Rs42 billion, Sindh Rs67 billion, and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Rs10 billion. It was noted that only Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has signed the proposed reconciled statement. The Committee’s chairman expressed disappointment and called for urgent recovery efforts.

Additionally, the Committee was briefed on plans to privatize three DISCOs — IESCO, FESCO, and GEPCO — in the first phase, with LESCO, MEPCO, and HESCO to follow. Concerns were raised about employee job security, prompting the Committee to demand the introduction of employee-friendly measures, including voluntary early retirement.

NEPRA also presented details of a Rs7.41 per unit reduction in electricity rates, which includes a Rs1.13 per unit monthly fuel adjustment linked to exchange rates and KIBOR.

The high unit cost of peak-hour electricity was another focal point. The officials concerned explained that expensive Residual Fuel Oil (RFO) plants are used to meet nighttime demand, with the added costs passed on to consumers. The Committee criticized this dependency and called for a shift to more efficient power plants.

Finally, the issue of up to 18 hours of load shedding in the Makran region during summer months was addressed. The Committee instructed QESCO to resolve the problem immediately and ensure relief for the residents.