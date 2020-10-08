Twitter might be reworking its misinformation labels to be more direct

Twitter has continuously been working to stop the spread of misinformation on its platform. Most of the avid users of twitter might have seen that twitter now shows a tiny label below a tweet if it is considered fake. It even introduced a feature that prompts users to read an article before they share it.

In an interview with Reuters, Twitter’s Yoel Roth said that the company is looking at how to further curb the misinformed tweets by making their label more overt and direct in giving users information. He said that they are testing a reddish-magenta color for the labels. They may also flag users who continually post false information.

They did not however confirm if the newer version would be ready by the US elections which is due in 4 weeks. As the elections are full of false and misleading content, twitter could play a key role in how the general public receives content, both true and false.

Twitter announced earlier that it was adding a moderation tool to monitor misinformation where moderators would be able to flag tweets and vote on whether it is misleading.

Twitter is working on a moderation tool to monitor misinformations on Twitter Moderators can flag tweets, vote on whether it is misleading, and add a note about it (I made up my own note to show what it currently looks like) pic.twitter.com/YIa6zt58Fj — Jane Manchun Wong (@wongmjane) August 5, 2020

Twitter has been actively removing tweets with misinformation especially by the Trump administration and surrounding Covid-19 statistics.

