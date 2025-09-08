In a step toward strengthening economic and industrial ties, U.S. Strategic Metals (USSM) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Pakistan’s Frontier Works Organization (FWO) at the Prime Minister’s House in Islamabad. The agreement focuses on cooperation in the exploration, production, and recycling of critical minerals, vital for advanced manufacturing and energy security.

The signing ceremony was attended by Acting Deputy Chief of Mission Zach Harkenrider, while Chargé d’Affaires Natalie Baker highlighted that the initiative reflects the growing U.S.-Pakistan bilateral relationship, bringing mutual benefits to both nations.

USSM, based in Missouri, specializes in critical minerals that play a key role in technologies like renewable energy systems, defense applications, and high-tech industries. The collaboration is expected to boost Pakistan’s mining sector, attract foreign investment, and support America’s energy and manufacturing supply chains.

Officials noted that the deal aligns with global efforts to secure sustainable access to critical minerals, positioning Pakistan as an important partner in the evolving international supply chain.