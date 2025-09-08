By Sabica Tahira ⏐ 47 mins ago ⏐ Newspaper Icon Newspaper Icon 2 min read
Pakistan And Us

In a step toward strengthening economic and industrial ties, U.S. Strategic Metals (USSM) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Pakistan’s Frontier Works Organization (FWO) at the Prime Minister’s House in Islamabad. The agreement focuses on cooperation in the exploration, production, and recycling of critical minerals, vital for advanced manufacturing and energy security.

The signing ceremony was attended by Acting Deputy Chief of Mission Zach Harkenrider, while Chargé d’Affaires Natalie Baker highlighted that the initiative reflects the growing U.S.-Pakistan bilateral relationship, bringing mutual benefits to both nations.

USSM, based in Missouri, specializes in critical minerals that play a key role in technologies like renewable energy systems, defense applications, and high-tech industries. The collaboration is expected to boost Pakistan’s mining sector, attract foreign investment, and support America’s energy and manufacturing supply chains.

Officials noted that the deal aligns with global efforts to secure sustainable access to critical minerals, positioning Pakistan as an important partner in the evolving international supply chain.

Sabica Tahira

Sharing clear, practical insights on tech, lifestyle, and business. Always curious and eager to connect with readers.

Latest News

Pakistan Stock Exchange Hits Historic 100000 Milestone
PSX Crosses 156,000 Points, Hits Historic High
Sbp About Legal Status Of Virtual Assets In Pakistan
Pakistan Workers’ Remittances Hit $3.1B in August
Islamabad Command and Control Center
Islamabad to Host Pakistan’s First Smart City Command Center
Pakistan’s Auditor-General
Pakistan’s Auditor-General Denies Misreporting in Federal Audit Documents
Research Suggests Chatgpts Web Power Might Be Fading To Old Search Giants
OpenAI Warns of Ongoing AI Hallucination Challenges
Supreme Court
Supreme Court Launches Cell for Overseas Pakistanis
Rs 35 Billion Development Projects By Ministry Of Planning Development Special Initiatives
Pakistan Economy Gains Momentum in FY2026 Progress Report
Pta License Suspension Hits Another Data Provider
PTA Revises Radio-Based Services Charges for 2025
Secp Imposes Rs425m Penalties For Compliance In Fy2024 25
IT Sector Leads as SECP Registers Over 3,200 New Companies in August 2025
China Pakistan Joint Action Plan 2025 29 Unveils Bold Tech Push For Digital Future
China-Pakistan Joint Action Plan 2025-29 Unveils Bold Tech Push for Digital Future
Pakistan 5G spectrum
Pakistan Risks $4.3B Loss Without Spectrum Reform, GSMA & Industry Warns
China Agrees To Partial Debt Rescheduling For Pakistan
Pakistan and China Unveil Economic Roadmap in New Action Plan
Kp Govt Approves Ehsaas E Pension Initiative For Retiring Staff
KP Govt Approves Ehsaas e-Pension Initiative for Retiring Staff