flydubai makes First-Ever Landing at Peshawar Airport

PESHAWAR: In a major boost to international air connectivity, UAE flydubai’s first flight landed in Peshawar at Bacha Khan International Airport, marking the airline’s official entry into the city. The development was confirmed by the Pakistan Aviation Authority (PAA) in a statement issued today.









According to the PAA, the inaugural flydubai flight, FZ 375, touched down in Peshawar last night, carrying 164 passengers. The aircraft received a traditional water cannon salute, a symbolic aviation tribute to celebrate its maiden landing at the airport.

A special cake-cutting ceremony was also held to mark the arrival of UAE flydubai’s first flight in Peshawar, highlighting the importance of the airline’s new route to the region.

The Dubai-based low-cost carrier is set to operate daily flights from Dubai to Peshawar, offering greater convenience and travel options for passengers, especially those connecting to Gulf and European destinations. Peshawar’s Bacha Khan Airport is a key international hub, with over 75% of its flights bound for foreign countries, according to the PAA.









Following the arrival, flight FZ 375 departed back to Dubai at 2:20am PKT with 184 outbound passengers.

Earlier in October 2023, Qatar’s Salam Air also began operations to Peshawar, offering bi-weekly flights from Muscat. The recent developments reflect the growing international interest in connecting to Peshawar through air travel.

With UAE flydubai’s first flight now landed in Peshawar, air travel between the UAE and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has become more accessible, opening new opportunities for trade, tourism, and travel.