Uber set to provide its riders and partner drivers free vaccination trips

Uber, the global ride-hailing platform that seamlessly connects riders with drivers, is offering its riders and drivers once again the chance to avail themselves free rides to and from public Covid-19 vaccination centers in Karachi, Lahore, and Islamabad.

During a previous similar vaccination drive, Uber had successfully given out approximately 24,000 free trips to riders to facilitate them with their vaccinations and play its part in supporting the local authorities in the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic. During the second phase of this thoughtful initiative, Uber is now encouraging its partner drivers to get themselves and their families, as well as the riders, vaccinated by availing the chance to book rides to vaccination centers for free.

Riders and drivers will receive vouchers via SMS or email, through which they will be able to book up to four rides with a maximum cap of PKR 375 per trip, to and from the vaccination centers listed on the NCOC (National Command Operation Center) website in three cities: Karachi, Lahore, and Islamabad. The voucher can be redeemed from the Uber app and will be valid till December 31st, 2021.

“At Uber, safety of our riders and partner drivers is considered a priority and we have consistently been looking at how we can help safely mobilize our communities and assist the local authorities during this pandemic-affected time. Mass vaccinations have played a significant role in Pakistan’s currently declining Covid-19 infection rates, and we would like to use our platform and technology to continue facilitating not just our riders, but our partner drivers and their loved ones, to get vaccinated and remain safe,” commented Shahid Khan, Country Head at Uber Pakistan.

This commitment to facilitate access to vaccines for the masses comes as part of Uber’s global initiative to help communities move what matters, supporting public authorities and cities as they work to fight the further spread of the ongoing pandemic. Uber has worked on several initiatives during the last year and a half to curb the virus’ spread, including the launch of Uber Medics and Uber Connect, along with introducing advanced safety measures for both riders and drivers, financial assistance for drivers diagnosed with COVID-19, as well as in-app reminders for riders and drivers to follow advice from public health authorities.