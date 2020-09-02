Uber will now require some riders to take mask selfies

Yes, you got that right: Uber is dead serious about following SOPs during these difficult times. With its ride-sharing business floundering as a result of decreased usage during COVID-19, the company will begin to require some customers to take selfies to prove that they are indeed wearing masks.

Uber already requires its drivers and delivery workers to take mask selfies in order to prove that they are following necessary guidelines. In fact, this is one of the prerequisites to signing on to the ride-sharing app now. So far, over 3.5 million drivers and couriers have completed more than 100 million mask verifications.

While the company initially didn’t require passengers to prove that they are wearing masks, it is certainly changing its stance now. If a driver reports that a rider is not wearing a mask, Uber says that the rider will be required to take a selfie before using the company’s services again. Furthermore, both riders and rivers may cancel a trip without penalty if the other person isn’t wearing a mask.

The mask verification feature will roll out to the US and Canada by the end of September and across Latin America and other countries after that. Uber notes that this technology detects the mask as an object in the photo and “does not process biometric information.”

According to the company, both rider and driver need to be held accountable during these difficult times to ensure the greater good.

“We firmly believe that accountability is a two-way street,” said Sachin Kansal, Uber’s global head of safety, in a new blog post.

Uber has already been hard at work to ensure that it can minimize the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on its business by enhancing safety. It has reduced the number of people allowed on an Uber X vehicle from four to three. Additionally, it has distributed 50 million face masks and 800,000 packs of disinfectant sprays, wipes, and sanitizers to drivers.

