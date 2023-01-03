UK Hospital Sends Patients “Lung Cancer” SMS Instead Of “Merry Christmas”: Mistakenly

Asker’s Medical Centre in Doncaster, South Yorkshire sent the wrong message to their patients

Besides, patients had through text message to fill out a DS-1500 form, which is mandatory for terminally ill people to apply for some benefits

The report said the patients were diagnosed with severe lung cancer with metastases

Though, text message receives from any organization plays a vital role to make your day. If the message contains any wrong formation, no doubt it breaks you.

Recently, a hospital in England accidentally sent a text message to their patients with a text “aggressive lung cancer” to hundreds of their patients instead of the usual “Merry Christmas” greetings from doctors.

On December 23, patients had to fill up a form named DS-1500, which is a requirement of a hospital. By filling up the form patients will be able to get some benefits from hospitals. A speed the report, the message had the text “aggressive lung cancer with metastases”.

Though, one hour later, Asker’s Medical Practice sent another text message “please accept our sincere apologies for the previous text message sent”.

“This has been in error. Our message to you should have read:” we wish you a very merry Christmas and a happy new year”. Moreover, it was there, “in an emergency, please call NHS 111 or email no-reply.text@ NHS.net”.

According to the BBC report, one of the patients who received the wrong text message spoke to the news and said,

“The first thing I thought was, is this some kind of sock joke? It competent took me by surprise…it’s not often I go to the doctor, then out of the blue; it’s cancer. I’m sat there scratching my head thinking, I do smoke; do they know something I don’t? “.

Moreover, “they have just told people a few days before Christmas that they have got terminal lung cancer. They can’t do that”.

One more person, Chris Reed, a 58-year-old property developer from Norton, was saying in The Independent that his partner cried when he received the message after reading it.

Moreover, Mr. Reed also said that he made a prompt effort to get in touch to schedule surgery but could not do so due to the busy lines.

Read more: