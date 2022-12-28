From Next Week WhatsApp Will Not Support Few Samsung Phones

Here we are bringing something hard to believe for Samsung users. Do you have any experience with Samsung smartphones older than eight years? However, there is a possibility that only a few people in the world still use such outdated technology.

But, for those still using such old devices, there’s bad news for you if you use WhatsApp. In the next few days, WhatsApp Will not support old Samsung phones.

WhatsApp is a widely used free messaging app that enables people to communicate without spending a single penny.

WhatsApp is a free multi-platform messaging app that lets you make free voice and video calls.

According to the analysis, more than 2 billion people in over 180 countries use WhatsApp to connect to their loved ones.

WhatsApp was launched in 2009 and enabled users of iPhone and Android smartphones and Mac and Windows PC to call and exchange text, messages, calls, videos and images with others across the globe for free.

Moreover, WhatsApp is cost-effective and has become very popular among users who travel abroad and do not have data plans.

According to the company, it will soon end support for Android smartphones that are not latest to at least Android 5.0 (Lollipop). Hence, some Samsung models still don’t support the latest versions.

Those devices include seven Samsung smartphones released in 2011,2012 and 2013. The devices include Galaxy S2, Galaxy S3 Mini, Galaxy Core and Galaxy Ace 2.

Here we are listing the complete list of the devices which will soon face the issue:

Samsung Galaxy Ace 2

Samsung Galaxy Core

Samsung Galaxy S2

Samsung Galaxy S3 Mini

Samsung Galaxy Trend II

Samsung Galaxy Trend Lite

Samsung Galaxy Cover 2

All the devices mentioned above were updated to Android 4. x, their last major Android OS update.

Therefore, WhatsApp Will not support these devices and will stop working on these phones after December 21, 2022.

Hence, if you use any of the devices mentioned above, you need to get a newer phone that supports Android 5.

Here we suggest you buy a phone running Android 12 or Android 13 already.

Not only this but the list of smartphones that will no longer support WhatsApp includes 42 other smartphones.

Samsung and other companies like Apple, Sony, Archos, Grand, HTC, Lenovo, Huwaei, LG and Wiko will no longer support WhatsApp.

