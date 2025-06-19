By Sufyan Sohail ⏐ 28 mins ago ⏐ Newspaper Icon Newspaper Icon 2 min read
Unemployed Computer Graduates In Pakistan Not Anymore

At a recent national conference titled ‘Zero-Day Employability of Computing Graduates,’ organized by the Higher Education Commission (HEC), Pakistan, in collaboration with the Ministry of Information Technology & Telecommunication (MoIT&T) and the Pakistan Software Export Board (PSEB), the Minister of IT & Telecommunication. Ms. Shaza Fatima Khawaja emphasized the urgent need for interventions to boost the employability of IT graduates.



Ms. Shaza Fatima Khawaja reiterated the government’s commitment to facilitating all stakeholders—academia, industry, and others—in overcoming the challenges that hinder the employment of computing graduates. She stressed the importance of achieving economic impact through digital transformation and unlocking Pakistan’s IT potential, with a target of $15 billion in IT exports by 2029.

A future-ready human resource, she noted, is crucial to this goal. She urged universities to prepare youth for technological advancements, produce graduates who can make the IT sector viable, and consider performance-based rewards and penalties for institutions.

Dr. Mukhtar Ahmed, Chairman of HEC, highlighted HEC’s efforts to bridge skill gaps in the IT sector. He underscored the vital role of academia-industry linkages in fostering growth and mentioned the development of a new Computing Education curriculum, which is 80% hands-on skills-based, hoping it will improve graduate employability. He also lauded the success of Pakistani youth in international competitions like Huawei Imagine Cup and the increasing demand for IT graduates globally.



Mr. Zarrar Hasham Khan, Secretary MoIT&T, presented a detailed National IT Roadmap, identifying key challenges such as systemic issues, educational and skill development gaps, and workplace dynamics that contribute to low IT exports. He proposed solutions including a standardized testing mechanism, skill-based certification courses integrated with curricula, and final year student projects linked with industry needs.

The conference featured three panel discussions focusing on:

  • Standardization of ICT Curriculum Across Pakistan by integrating internationally certified courses for industry readiness.
  • Feasibility and Impact of a Centralized Competency Test for IT Graduates Nationwide.
  • Linking Final Year Projects with Industry; A placement-based approach to enhance productive employability.

Rector Virtual University of Pakistan, Dr. Arshad Saleem Bhatti, presented the recommendations formulated during these discussions, which will be shared with all stakeholders for implementation. The collective call to action emphasizes the need for innovative interventions to address the rapidly evolving technological landscape and ensure Pakistan’s competitiveness in the global IT market.

Sufyan Sohail

Sharing clear, practical insights on tech, lifestyle, and business. Always curious and eager to connect with readers.

